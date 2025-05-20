Corsair’s Air 5400 features a triple-chamber design for high-performance cooling

Corsair is making a big splash at Computex 2025 with the launch of its new products, including new cases, a fully customizable keyboard, and new power supplies. The most eye-catching of them all is the Air 5400, which is its first PC case with a triple-chamber layout.

The new Air 5400 comes with a dedicated radiator cooling chamber that can accommodate up to 360mm AIO cooling solutions. The unique aspect here is that all the heat from the CPU is dumped directly out of the case as it is channeled separately without interfering with other components. The main or central chamber comes with an air duct allowing the cooling fans at the bottom to focus air flow for the GPU and motherboard. The third chamber, behind the motherboard, can accommodate mass storage drives and the power supply, along with all the cables.

The case also comes with curved glass hinged panels, and comes pre-installed with reverse blade fans (Corsair RS-R ARGB or LX-R) at the bottom with bright LED RGB lighting. Corsair also highlights its Rapid Route 2.0 cable management system, which is said to help simplify cable management. There is also support for motherboards with back connectors and additional triple-120mm fan mounting options at the top. In terms of front I/O, the case comes with two USB Type-C 5 Gbps ports, one USB Type-C 20 Gbps port, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack. For storage, you can install a 3.5-inch HDD or two 2.5-inch HDD/SSDs.

Next is the Frame 4500X PC case featuring a wraparound tempered glass panel that covers both the front and side, thus offering a clear view of the internal hardware. It supports GPUs up to 460mm in length, CPU coolers up to 185mm in height, and power supplies up to 250mm in length. For cooling, it offers multiple fan mounting options, including support for up to three 120mm or two 140mm fans at the top or side, a single 120mm or 140mm fan at the rear, and a single 120mm fan at the bottom. Additionally, it can accommodate 360mm radiators on both the top and side panels.

Storage options include one 3.5-inch HDD bay and two 2.5-inch SSD mounts. The front I/O panel provides two USB 3.2 Type-A Gen 1 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and a combined headphone/microphone jack. Available in black and white color options, the Frame 4500X will be offered with the option of three pre-installed 120mm Corsair RS-R ARGB or LX-R RGB fans. Like the Air 5400, the case supports reverse-connect motherboards, and also incorporates Corair’s ‘InfiniRail’ fan mounting system, which uses adjustable steel brackets allowing users to slide and position fans appropriately.

Corsair also announced the Frame 5000D, a bigger version of the existing Frame 4000D case. It comes with support for up to 420mm radiator at the top alongside the Infinirail fan mounting system, RapidRoute 2.0 cable management, and support for reverse connection motherboards. The case will offer a variety of modular panels, both on the inside and outsid,e allowing users to customize the case as per their liking.

Moving away from PC cases, the new Corsair MAKR 75 is a 75% DIY barebones keyboard kit targeted specifically at users who want to build and customize their own mechanical keyboard. It has won the Red Design award for 2025, and comes with a full aluminum frame available in Carbon and Silver finish options. While it naturally supports hot-swappable switches, Corsair doesn’t mention support for third-party switches. You can, however, choose between the company’s MLX switches, including Pulse Thocky, Plasma Linear, Quantum Speed, and Fusion Tactile.

The MAKR 75 also comes with a programmable dial and an optional LCD module that can display system stats or custom graphics. Internally, it utilizes a gasket mount design with screw-in stabilizers, which should offer a softer typing experience with reduced vibration. Users can choose between polycarbonate or FR4 switch plates, each offering different levels of rigidity and acoustic profiles. The add-on wireless module adds 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth to the keyboard if you prefer a cable-free experience. For further personalization, the keyboard comes with RGB backlighting and support for various keycap profiles and colors.

Moving onto PSUs, the new Corsair HXi Shift series includes modular ATX power supplies available in 1,000W, 1,200W, and 1,500W capacities. These units meet the latest ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards and feature side-mounted power connectors, which can potentially help make cable management a lot easier. Like the company’s previous power supplies, the new lineup uses high-quality Japanese 105°C capacitors and is rated for continuous operation at up to 50°C. There’s also a 140mm fluid dynamic bearing fan with Zero-RPM mode for quiet operation under low to moderate loads.

The new PSUs also come with support for Corsair’s iCUE Link thanks to an integrated hub. Essentially this allows users to connect and control up to 24 compatible iCUE Link devices, including fans and RGB lighting, directly through the power supply thereby reducing the need for additional hubs and cables. The units also support real-time monitoring and configuration via Corsair's iCUE software, offering insights into power usage and temperature, and allowing adjustments to fan curves and power settings.

