NZXT goes big and small at Computex with the H9 Flow and H3 Flow cases

NZXT is showing off a range of new PC cases and AiO liquid coolers at its Computex 2025 exhibit. In terms of chassis, the firm has gone big and little with its new H9 Flow and H3 Flow cases. It also showed an assortment of new Kraken series AIO CPU coolers. Nothing is very surprising here, but there are some good new options for those planning an all-white build and who have a soft spot for NZXT design.

Let’s start with the biggest new product, by size. The new NZXT H9 Flow is designed to offer a roomy dual-chamber chassis for PC DIYers. This ATX mid-tower case can reportedly provide angle-optimized airflow and facilitate a flexible cooling setup. There are two more versions of this case with RGB frills. The H9 Flow RGB adds a few fans with built-in lighting, and the RGB+ model includes a controller hub.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The major feature of the H9 Flow/RGB/RGB+ is its size and maximum compatibility stats. Systems based on this chassis can fit up to 10 fans (9x 140mm plus 1x 120mm), and large radiators (up to 420mm). GPUs up to 459mm in length can also be accommodated in its 76.7-liter frame.

Though the case also supports motherboards up to E-ATX size, if you wish to make use of one of the new-fangled back-connector boards you will have to pick up an mATX-sized design. We only saw the white version of the H9 Flow case in Taipei, but NZXT also has a black variant of each of the standard, RGB, and RGB+ products.

(Image credit: Future)

NZXT’s H3 Flow scales things back to a maximum Micro-ATX (regular or BTF) motherboard-sized build, and is available in black or white. It is less than half the volume of the H9 Flow, coming in at 35 liters, but it still offers respectable max compatibility.

For example, the H3 Flow retains the capacity for up to 10 fans (9x 140mm plus 1x 120mm). The largest radiator you can fit in here, though, is a 280mm model. Chunky GPUs up to 377mm are supported.

NZXT Kraken Plus and Elite AiO liquid CPU coolers

Our attention was also drawn to the new NZXT Kraken Plus and Elite AiO liquid CPU coolers at the firm’s Computex exhibit. The former features an NZXT turbine pump, with a 1.54-inch custom display. NZXT promises “easy installation,” and this model is available with black 240, 280, and 360mm radiators, or in either black or white with RGB 240 or 360mm radiators.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

More extravagant is the new NZXT Kraken Elite. This model features the same NZXT Turbine pump, but ramps up the eye candy with a 2.72-inch custom display. Many permutations of this Elite model are available in black or white livery, with or without RGB, and with radiator sizes ranging from 240 to 420mm.