AMD RX 9070 GRE rumored to have 48 CUs, 12GB VRAM, 2.79 GHz clocks — about 15% slower than the vanilla RX 9070

A new leak has uncovered almost all the specifications of AMD's upcoming RX 9070 GRE GPU, which is expected to sit between the RX 9070 and the to-be-announced RX 9060 XT. It is expected that RDNA 4 will start trickling down to the mainstream with the RX 9060 XT and the RX 9070 GRE at Computex.

On a spec sheet obtained by Videocardz, the RX 9070 GRE reportedly offers 3,072 shading units or 48 Compute Units (CUs), 25% fewer than the RX 9070 XT and a 40% reduction versus the last-gen RX 7900 GRE. The included 192-bit interface results in only six memory slots, equating to 12GB of GDDR6 memory, while the 7900 GRE had 16GB. The memory speed has also been cut back to 18 Gbps, versus 20 Gbps on other RX 9070 products, for 432 GB/s of bandwidth.

Just as with the RX 7900 GRE, users should be able to extract some performance improvements with the help of memory overclocking. In terms of clock speeds, the publication quotes 2.79 GHz (boost clock), which AIBs could push north of 3 GHz on custom models.

Assuming the RX 9060 XT's leaked specifications are correct, there is a sizeable gap in AMD's RDNA 4 product stack. The 3,584-core RX 9070 is directly followed by the RX 9060 XT with its rumored 2,048 cores, with no intermediary, assuming the RX 9070 GRE is exclusive to China. Will AMD pull an Nvidia and follow up with its own "Ti Super" class SKU to bridge the gap?

Considering the 40% core-count deficit, can the RX 9070 GRE take on its predecessor? The RX 9070 XT is a great indicator in this example; despite 33% fewer cores than the RX 7900 XTX, it comes very close in raw rasterization across all resolutions. The difference is further screened in ray-tracing, AI, and content creation. So while RX 9070 GRE might be able to compete within 5-10% of the RX 7900 GRE, the 12GB framebuffer is sure to limit its potential at 4K or even in some 1440p titles.



In early February, AMD revised its GRE badge, which now stands for "Great Radeon Edition", replacing the standard "Golden Rabbit Edition". Although this name divorces the term from the Chinese Zodiac and gives it a broader appeal, the latest RX 7650 GRE continues to be China-exclusive. This is a strong indicator that future GRE-class products might be region-locked, though AMD has made an exception in the past: the RX 7900 GRE.



