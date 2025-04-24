AMD RX 9070 GRE allegedly ready for launch — Navi 48 GPU trimmed down to 12GB VRAM and 48 compute units

AMD is reportedly set to launch its latest and most affordable RX 9070 series graphics card, the RX 9070 GRE (Great Radeon Edition). Videocardz reports that it has official photos of the RX 9070 GRE, indicating that the cards are ready for launch and countering allegedly previous rumors that the GRE variant would be delayed until Q4 2025.

Videocardz obtained pictures of two (out of three) RX 9070 GRE variants from PowerColor, a Red Devil model and a Reaper version, each sporting triple-fan cooler designs with a red and black color scheme. Box art featuring a combination of English and Chinese text indicates these cards could be Chinese exclusive, or at the very least, sold in the Chinese market.

The GPU-focused site confirmed that the RX 9070 GRE Red Devil will feature a dual 8-pin power connector setup, similar to most RX 9070 AIB partner models and lower-end RX 9070 XT trims, and utilize the same cooler as the RX 9070 XT Red Devil. The GRE variant allegedly sports a 650W minimum power supply requirement.

Videocardz also states that previously leaked specs for the RX 9070 GRE are true. The RX 9070 GRE will come with the same Navi 48 GPU die as the RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT, but it will be severely stripped down, sporting just 3,072 enabled cores, and a stripped-down memory interface sporting a 192-bit bus and 12GB of GDDR6 memory, with a maximum boost clock of 2.79 GHz.

Compared to the previous generation, the RX 9070 GRE is most similar to the RX 7700 XT, which came with 3,456 cores and a 192-bit interface.

AMD has not officially announced the RX 9070 GRE nor which RDNA3 GPU it is aimed to replace. But logically, the RX 7700 XT would be the RX 9070 GRE's predecessor. AMD confirmed previously that the RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT were intended to replace the RX 7800 XT, RX 7900 GRE, and RX 7900 XT.

If Videocardz's information is legitimate, the RX 9070 GRE will launch before the RX 9060 XT, which has a rumored launch date of May 18th.



