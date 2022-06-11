AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT Review: Increasing the Speed Limit

The PowerColor RX 6650 XT Hellhound Spectral White offers a minor upgrade over the existing RX 6600 XT, at a slightly higher price. The bump in memory speed from 16Gbps to 18Gbps helps a bit, but this feels more like AMD building more of a separation between the RX 6600 and the next step up rather than a card that was really necessary.

The AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT rounds out our trifecta of refreshed RX 6000-series cards, joining the Radeon RX 6950 XT and Radeon RX 6750 XT . So does the RX 6650 XT rank among the best graphics cards , and where does it land in our GPU benchmarks hierarchy? Let's find out.



Our test card comes courtesy of PowerColor, which sent its RX 6650 XT Hellhound Spectral White. There's also a 'normal' Hellhound in the more traditional black/gray motif. Like the other 6x50 XT third-party cards we've looked at, the Hellhound comes with a factory overclock. Here's the specs sheet for the PowerColor model alongside the reference designs from other competing GPUs.

GPU Specifications Graphics Card RX 6650 XT PowerColor RX 6650 XT RX 6600 XT RTX 3060 Ti RTX 3060 Architecture Navi 23 Navi 23 Navi 23 GA104 GA106 Process Technology TSMC N7 TSMC N7 TSMC N7 Samsung 8N Samsung 8N Transistors (Billion) 11.1 11.1 11.1 17.4 12 Die size (mm^2) 237 237 237 392.5 276 SMs / CUs 32 32 32 38 28 GPU Cores 2048 2048 2048 4864 3584 Tensor Cores N/A N/A N/A 152 112 RT Cores 32 32 32 38 28 Boost Clock (MHz) 2689 2635 2589 1665 1777 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 18 18 16 14 15 VRAM (GB) 8 8 8 8 12 VRAM Bus Width 128 128 128 256 192 ROPs 64 64 64 80 48 TMUs 128 128 128 152 112 TFLOPS FP32 (Boost) 11 10.8 10.6 16.2 12.7 TFLOPS FP16 (Tensor) N/A N/A N/A 65 (130) 51 (102) Bandwidth (GBps) 288 288 256 448 360 TDP (watts) 180 180 160 220 170 Launch Date May-22 May-22 Aug-21 Dec-20 Feb-21 Launch Price $439 $399 $379 $399 $329 Online Price $439 (opens in new tab) $384 (opens in new tab) $359 (opens in new tab) $524 (opens in new tab) $399 (opens in new tab)

Thanks to the factory overclock and the color scheme, the PowerColor RX 6650 XT costs a bit more than the reference model. The GPU boost clock is 54 MHz higher and 100 MHz higher than the RX 6600 XT, but that's really about it. However, we don't have a reference RX 6600 XT, and in our gaming test, the XFX RX 6600 XT we used averaged higher GPU clocks than the RX 6650 XT. But the higher clocked GDDR6 memory does come into play, at least.



Unlike the 6950 XT and 6750 XT, which will coexist alongside the 6900 XT and 6700 XT, AMD has stated that it's phasing out the RX 6600 XT and replacing it with the RX 6650 XT. Right now, there's about a $25 price premium for the new GPU, which is basically in line with AMD's official MSRP, except you can find both the 6600 XT and 6650 XT for less than the recommended price.