AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT Review: The Emperor's New GDDR6

After numerous leaks and rumors, the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT has arrived, accompanied by the Radeon RX 6750 XT and RX 6650 XT. With faster memory, higher GPU clocks, and a modest increase in power consumption, AMD's fastest can go toe-to-toe with Nvidia's fastest and come out with some key wins. 4K and ray tracing still favor Nvidia, but at nearly twice the cost, it's difficult to justify moving up to the RTX 3090 Ti . Nevertheless, for anyone who wants maximum AMD performance, the 6950 XT ranks as the best graphics card from Team Red and even takes over the top position in our GPU benchmarks hierarchy, at least for the traditional ranking.



AMD didn't provide samples of its new cards, unfortunately, and despite our best efforts, we were only able to procure the RX 6950 XT prior to launch — thanks to Sapphire. We'll have RX 6750 XT and RX 6650 XT reviews in the near future, and we already have an Asus RX 6750 XT in hand (it arrived yesterday, but testing isn't complete yet). As with Nvidia's RTX 3090 Ti launch, that means we'll be using factory overclocked cards, which is probably fine as that's what most people will be buying anyway. Here's the breakdown of the specs for the top AMD and Nvidia GPUs, plus the other two new AMD offerings.

GPU Specifications Graphics Card RX 6950 XT Sapphire RX 6950 XT RTX 3090 Ti RX 6750 XT RX 6650 XT Architecture Navi 21 Navi 21 GA102 Navi 22 Navi 23 Process Technology TSMC N7 TSMC N7 Samsung 8N TSMC N7 TSMC N7 Transistors (Billion) 26.8 26.8 28.3 17.2 11.1 Die size (mm^2) 519 519 628.4 336 237 SMs / CUs 80 80 84 40 32 GPU Cores 5120 5120 10752 2560 2048 Tensor Cores N/A N/A 336 N/A N/A Ray Tracing Cores 80 80 84 40 32 Boost Clock (MHz) 2435 2310 1860 2600 2635 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 18 18 21 18 18 VRAM (GB) 16 16 24 12 8 VRAM Bus Width 256 256 384 192 128 ROPs 128 128 112 64 64 TMUs 320 320 336 160 128 TFLOPS FP32 (Boost) 24.9 23.7 40 13.3 10.8 TFLOPS FP16 (Tensor) N/A N/A 160 (320) N/A N/A Bandwidth (GBps) 576 576 1008 432 288 TDP (watts) ~370? 335 450 250 180 Launch Date May-22 May-22 Mar-22 May-22 May-22 Launch Price $1,249 $1,099 $1,999 $549 $399