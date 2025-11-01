Grab a Radeon RX 9070 XT at MSRP before it sells out — ASRock Challenger Radeon RX 9070 XT drops to $599

AMD’s latest and most powerful consumer-grade GPU, the Radeon RX 9070 XT, is currently our top pick for the best gaming GPU of 2025. While most variants have been selling well above the original $599 MSRP, the ASRock Challenger Radeon RX 9070 XT appears to be the first model listed at that price. Originally priced at $649, Newegg is now offering the GPU at a $50 discount, making it the lowest-priced Radeon RX 9070 XT we’ve seen since launch.

The Radeon RX 9070 XT is based on AMD’s Navi 48 GPU, featuring 64 RDNA 4 compute units, a 2.97 GHz boost clock, and 20 Gbps GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit interface. With a Total Board Power (TBP) of 304W, the card delivers a strong balance between performance and efficiency. On paper, the RX 9070 XT offers up to 48.7 TFLOPS of FP32 compute performance, marking a significant generational leap.

Save 8% ($50) ASRock Challenger Radeon RX 9070 XT: was $649 now $599 at Newegg The AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT is a value-for-money mainstream GPU offering excellent performance while maintaining power efficiency. Based on the RDNA 4 architecture, it provides almost the exact numbers as the Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti at a much lower price.

The GPU also includes significant upgrades to its Ray Accelerators and AI Accelerators within each compute unit. The AI units can now handle twice as many FP16 operations per cycle and support sparse operations, which skip zero-value calculations, effectively doubling performance. Additionally, the RX 9070 XT supports FP8, INT8, BF8, and INT4 precision modes, enabling up to 389 TFLOPS of sparse FP16 and 1,557 TOPS of sparse INT4 compute, making it one of AMD’s most capable GPUs yet for gaming and AI-driven workloads.