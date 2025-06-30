Nvidia is giving away free Adobe Creative Cloud subscriptions with access to all software — one month for RTX 30 and 40 series owners, two months for RTX 50 series owners

If you haven’t checked out the rewards section of the Nvidia app in a while, you might want to do that, especially if you’ve been wanting to try the whole Adobe tool stack without spending a penny. As part of Nvidia’s collaboration with Adobe, the company is giving specific RTX GPU owners access to Adobe Creative Cloud for free, which includes popular photo and video editing tools like Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects, and more.

The offer is currently live in the Nvidia App Rewards section, and to be eligible, you must have an RTX series GPU from any of the last three generations. However, there’s a difference: with a GeForce RTX 30 or 40 series card, you’ll get one free month of Adobe Creative Cloud. Meanwhile, if you own an RTX 50 GPU, Nvidia will treat you to two free months instead.

On top of that, one benefit exclusive to RTX 50 series GPUs is the Substance 3D reward, which gives you access to five different Adobe apps along with a massive asset library for your games, including tools like 3D Sampler, 3D Designer, and 3D Painter. It’s a fairly solid deal overall, even if you consider Adobe Creative Cloud alone, which normally costs $69 per month.

Don’t forget to cancel on time

(Image credit: Future)

Since you’ll need to provide payment details to claim the one- or two-month trial, you’ll be automatically charged $69 per month once the reward period ends. If you don’t plan to continue your subscription, be sure to cancel before your free month (or two) runs out, and you won’t encounter any issues. There are also a few free alternatives if you want to give those a shot, though you won’t get the full suite like you do with this offer.

That being said, the perk is only available for first-time users. If you’ve used Adobe’s services before and were hoping to treat this offer as a free month recharge, you’re out of luck.

