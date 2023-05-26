Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs Receive Juicy Price Cuts

Four of the best graphics cards have just gotten decent price reductions at U.S. retailers Newegg and Amazon. Consumers can save up to 25% on select GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, GeForce RTX 3060, and GeForce RTX 3050 graphics cards from MSI.

Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards have been on the market for a while now. However, while the Ada-based products are selling ok, they aren't exactly flying off the shelves. One recent report from DigiTimes claims that Nvidia hasn't bolstered GeForce RTX 40-series production. Then again, there's also the likely possibility that Nvidia's partners will have a large stock of older GeForce RTX 30-series products they need to offload. In addition, Twitter user Sebastian Castellanos recently spotted a series of Ampere graphics cards at Newegg that are selling below their MSRP.

The GeForce RTX 3070 launched in 2020 with an MSRP of $499. The MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ventus 2X 8G OC LHR, which usually retails for $539.99, has dropped to $449.99 on Newegg. The graphics card is presently the cheapest custom GeForce RTX 3070 on the retail market.

Consumers that don't want to spend over $400 on a graphics card can still find refuge in the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. The MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ventus 3X 8G OC LHR, which is based on the latest GDDR6X SKU, now sells for $314.99 with the promo code VGAEXCMSET449, down from its regular price of $449.99 and way below the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti's original $399 MSRP.

The MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Aero ITX 12G OC is now available for $279.99, netting you a 23% saving. The graphics card is based on the original GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of memory. The MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Aero ITX 12G OC is an ITX graphics card that will fit even the most compact systems. The graphics card is in stock on both Newegg and Amazon.

Meanwhile, the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus 2X 8G OC retails for $259.99, $80 cheaper. It's based on a slightly cut-down variant of the GeForce RTX 3060 with just 8GB of memory and a narrower 128-bit memory interface. However, the graphics card holds some value for gamers with a strict budget, as the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus 2X 8G OC costs less than $260 on Newegg and Amazon.

Last but not least, there's also a deal on the GeForce RTX 3050. The MSI GeForce RTX 3050 Ventus 2X 8G OC has dropped to $219.99 on Newegg and Amazon. The graphics card had an MSRP of $249. Although not the fastest, it's still a viable option for gamers that don't need a lot of firepower or want something better than integrated graphics.

Thus far, the discounts appear limited to MSI-branded GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards. We haven't seen similar deals from the other vendors, such as Gigabyte, Asus or Zotac. However, if retailers are having issue moving Ampere stock, it wouldn't surprise us one bit if other brands start offering discounts on their inventory.