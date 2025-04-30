Nvidia RTX 50-series demand drops in Germany — cheapest models of all but RTX 5090 priced at MSRP or lower

Nvidia's RTX 50-series product stack has seen a decline in demand in the German market. According to ComputerBase, most RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 AIB partner models are selling for at or below their respective MSRPs. The only exception is the RTX 5090, which is still in high demand and is struggling to stay on store shelves.



A table of RTX 50-series pricing shows what the GPUs were selling for last week, versus what they were selling for in March: At the end of March, the cheapest RTX 5080 models were priced at €1,169, versus last week's price of €1,119 (which matches the MSRP).

(Image credit: ComputerBase)

The cheapest variations of the RTX 5070 Ti were €869 at the end of March, and were down to €799 last week — €80 cheaper than the MSRP. The cheapest RTX 5070 cards, likewise, dropped from €599 to €589 (both of which are lower than the MSRP of €619). The RTX 5060 Ti 8GB and 16GB are too new to have pricing data from the end of March, but current pricing shows the cheapest versions to be right at MSRP as of last week.



Of course, these prices represent the cheapest models available — the average (median) prices of each model are, unsurprisingly, higher. The median price of the RTX 5080 was €1,430 at the end of March and has dropped to €1,389 as of last week — which still puts it at 24% higher than the card's MSRP. The median pricing of the RTX 5070 Ti was €1,005 at the end of March, and has dropped to €950 as of last week, which is just 8% higher than MSRP. And the median pricing of the RTX 5070 dropped from €687 to €654, which is 5% higher than MSRP.

Of course, some AIB partner models are still priced significantly higher than MSRP, but it's good to know that at least the average price of AIB-partner cards is fairly close to MSRP (except for the RTX 5080).



The situation in Germany appears to be better than it is in the U.S., where it's still difficult to find any RTX 50-series GPU at or near MSRP.



