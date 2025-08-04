AWS accused of a ‘digital execution’ after it deleted 10 years of users' data without warning — software engineer details “complete digital annihilation” at the hands of AWS admins, claims false excuses given for account deletion

And the cloud giant is accused of a 'cover up' with the verification requested only after someone had accidentally wiped all the user's data.

A software engineer has warned against trusting cloud data storage services in a painstakingly detailed blog post detailing their own “complete digital annihilation” at the hands of AWS admins. Developer Abdelkader Boudih, pen name Seuros, says they had been a fee-paying AWS subscriber for a decade, with the cloud service becoming a firm part of their workflow. Suffice to say, the developer’s long-standing relationship with AWS has now ended acrimoniously.

Boudih says lots of important data has been lost, including a complete programming book, electronics tutorials, and years of unpublished code. Boudih admits that “AWS wasn’t just my backup—it was my clean room for open source development.” In other words, it was a tidy repository away from the “chaos” of the desktop. The dev reckons AWS’s multi-region replication and architecture should have been his backup…

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Hooda Thunkett
    I don't find any of this surprising. There's an oldish saying: "There is no cloud. It's just someone else's computer."
  • chaz_music
    Uhm ... isn't the attraction to these kind of services is that they keep backups? You know: backing up your data just in case of failures or errors, just like this internal AWS goof?

    In general, I don't believe you should trust others with your critical data and I keep it local for that reason. Having your data out on a cloud service or platform storage means that not only can the data just go away like this, it can also be stolen. And consider any of these kind of platforms as potentially dangerous: AWS, Onedrive, Dropbox, Gmail, Google Docs and Office 365, and email and texts of any kind that are stored externally on someone's servers.

    If your data means anything to you, keep it local, and periodically make backups. If your data is very important to you, then even save backups off site, i.e., copy to a RAID array and save those drives at someone else's location (trusted friend, grandma's house, another business, etc.).
  • voyteck
    chaz_music said:
    If your data means anything to you, keep it local, and periodically make backups.
    Or the other way around: work on a file stored in the cloud and make a local copy regularly. Actually, making local copies only seems the worst solution to me unless the data is stored outside. A burglary or a fire--and you lose everything anyway.
  • Dementoss
    Keeping all your essential data in one place in the 'cloud', regardless of data security claims made by the company you choose, seems mad. Surely no company should put themselves in a position, where they are able to lose all their essential data, because of one mistake.
  • Sippincider
    That’s why it’s called the cloud: POOF!
  • DS426
    chaz_music said:
    Uhm ... isn't the attraction to these kind of services is that they keep backups? You know: backing up your data just in case of failures or errors, just like this internal AWS goof?

    In general, I don't believe you should trust others with your critical data and I keep it local for that reason. Having your data out on a cloud service or platform storage means that not only can the data just go away like this, it can also be stolen. And consider any of these kind of platforms as potentially dangerous: AWS, Onedrive, Dropbox, Gmail, Google Docs and Office 365, and email and texts of any kind that are stored externally on someone's servers.

    If your data means anything to you, keep it local, and periodically make backups. If your data is very important to you, then even save backups off site, i.e., copy to a RAID array and save those drives at someone else's location (trusted friend, grandma's house, another business, etc.).
    Cloud data can be backed up by other providers and tools. For example, Gmail has Google Takeout to export one's own data, and then there's at least one free tool out there that connects via IMAP to download Gmail emails and such. Office 365 isn't backed up automatically, just as most cloud services aren't and require (or *SHOULD have*) a 3rd party provider or local source that the data is backed up to. Barracuda, Veeam, and others have M365 Backup, typically using cloud-to-cloud backup.

    I think the main takeaway of this article should be this: not trusting all of one's data with a single provider, cloud or not.
  • SomeoneElse23
    I thought it was common knowledge that an offline backup is required.

    But based on the number of successful ransomware attacks and cloud disasters, apparently it's not common knowledge.
  • Pierce2623
    chaz_music said:
    Uhm ... isn't the attraction to these kind of services is that they keep backups? You know: backing up your data just in case of failures or errors, just like this internal AWS goof?

    In general, I don't believe you should trust others with your critical data and I keep it local for that reason. Having your data out on a cloud service or platform storage means that not only can the data just go away like this, it can also be stolen. And consider any of these kind of platforms as potentially dangerous: AWS, Onedrive, Dropbox, Gmail, Google Docs and Office 365, and email and texts of any kind that are stored externally on someone's servers.

    If your data means anything to you, keep it local, and periodically make backups. If your data is very important to you, then even save backups off site, i.e., copy to a RAID array and save those drives at someone else's location (trusted friend, grandma's house, another business, etc.).
    I agree 100%. Dude was crazy for using it as his primary storage. Roll Tide!
  • Alvar "Miles" Udell
    Software engineer with over a decade of experience doesn't use backups because he said AWS's features should have been his backup...Doesn't matter that AWS possibly did something shady, still his fault.
  • umeng2002_2
    Ah yes, the cloud...
