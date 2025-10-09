South Korean government learns the importance of backups the hard way after catastrophic fire — 858 terabytes of data goes up in magic smoke

We scream and shout and let it all out about backups, yet nobody listens.

It's a fairly safe bet that on any given day, at least a good dozen IT departments are trying to convince their bosses and/or users about the vital importance of backups. Unfortunately, it seems that the argument was lost in the South Korean government, as the institution has completely lost the sizable amount of 858 terabytes of data, with 0 bytes of backups.

The event happened on September 26 and was caused by a battery fire at the National Information Resources Service datacenter in Daejeon, burning up 384 battery packs, the majority of one floor, and taking down 96 government systems. While 95 of those had backups, the G-Drive system (no relation to Google Drive), used primarily but not only by the Ministry of Personnel Management, did not.

  • FunSurfer
    There has to be USAFRet comment here with the picture
    Reply
  • USAFRet
    FunSurfer said:
    There has to be USAFRet comment here with the picture
    Oh yeah...;)
    Reply
  • jg.millirem
    To be fair and realistic, if an organization is 99% backed up like the South Korean government was here, that's pretty damn good in the real world.
    Reply