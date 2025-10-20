Colossal AWS outage breaks the internet — Roblox, Fortnite, Zoom, Snapchat, and beyond all crippled

An ongoing issue

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has confirmed it is tracking a massive issue that has rendered large parts of the internet unusable. AWS says it has identified and fixed the main issue causing the disruption, but it could be some time before all affected services are back to normal.

A not-infrequent occurrence, Amazon confirmed at around 3 AM ET that it was " increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS services in the US-EAST-1 Region," adding around 90 minutes later, "We can confirm significant error rates for requests made to the DynamoDB endpoint in the US-EAST-1 Region."

