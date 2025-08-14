Intel spinoff Altera faces lay offs — 82 staff let go after Intel sold majority stake for $4.46 billion earlier this year

Adjusting workforce for new realities?

(Image credit: Altera/X)

Programmable logic developer Altra, a spin-off from Intel that is now controlled by Silver Lake, has announced plans to cut 82 positions at its San Jose base this fall. The decision was made as part of adjusting the company to the strategy defined by its majority owner, reports PeopleMatters.

The WARN notice filed by Altera indicates that 82 employees from Altera San Jose will be laid off on October 3, 2025, but fails to reveal whether these people are engineers, managers, or are in various supporting roles. In fact, it is even unclear how many people Altera currently employs (there are claims of between 1,079 and 1,600), so it is hard to estimate how significant the cuts are for the company in general.

