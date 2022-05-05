Nvidia GeForce Now Boost to 4K in PC and Mac Apps

Nvidia has announced that it has enhanced its GeForce Now games streaming offering for PCs and Mac. From today, users of the PC and Mac native apps will be able to stream their games at 4K and 60fps. The upgrade is for paying subscribers of the RTX 3080 tier of the service. Other news this GeForce Thursday includes enhancements coming to mobile gamers, and a long list of new games that will debut this month.

GeForce Now gamers on PC and Mac can today play their games libraries via Nvidia's top tier RTX 3080 subscription level at 4K and up to 60fps. For this enhancement to be available users will have to fire up the native app (not go through a browser). It was only last week that Nvidia rolled out a native app for Apple's M1 Mac, so users of this traditionally gaming limited platform may be particularly appreciative of the green team.

In its blog post, Nvidia talks about 4K streaming getting a boost from DLSS, and seems to be trying to tie the two advancements together. However, the Nvidia Shield set top box has had GeForce Now in 4K since last October. That is not to say that DLSS technology doesn't help with the streaming system overall.

On mobile devices more subscribers with RTX 3080 memberships can now enjoy 120 fps gaming. Of course Nvidia is targeting devices with 120Hz refresh+ displays for this enhancement. It has added the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3, and OnePlus 9 Pro to its list of qualifying devices.

Lastly, Nvidia reminds its RTX 3080 members that they can enjoy ultra low latency gaming thanks to recent updates of the service, and apply advanced graphical settings like RTX On.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

New Games, Including Star Wars Favorites

Nvidia's GeForce Now blog has a big list of new games that have been made ready this month, and some due to appear before the month is over. The games nubered from 1-10 below are already newly available on GeForce Now, the remainder will become playable before we hit June.

Yet Another Zombie Defense HD (Steam) Bakery Simulator (New release on Steam) Oaken (New release on Steam) Dinosaur Fossil Hunter (New release on Steam) Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store) Trek to Yomi (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store) Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit (New release on Steam, May 6) Frozenheim (Steam) Star Wars Battlefront II (Steam and Origin) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Steam and Origin) Star Wars: Squadrons (Steam and Origin) Brigandine The Legend of Runersia (New release on Steam, May 11) Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars (New release on Steam, May 11) Cepheus Protocol Anthology (New release on Steam, May 13) Evil Dead: The Game (New release on Epic Games Store, May 13) Old World (New release on Steam, May 19) Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong (New release on Epic Games Store, May 19) Crossfire: Legion (New release on Steam, May 24) Out There: Oceans of Time (New release on Steam, May 26) My Time at Sandrock (New release on Steam, May 26) Turbo Sloths (New release on Steam, May 27) Pogostuck: Rage With Your Friends (Steam) Raji: An Ancient Epic (Steam and Epic Games Store) Star Conflict (Steam) THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV (Steam and Epic Games Store) The Planet Crafter (Steam) The Political Machine 2020 (Steam)

As a reminder, GeForce Now costs from free, for basic service with 1 hr time limit, to $19.99 per month for the top end RTX 3080 memberships. To play any of the games that are 'available' the game need to be owned by you, and available in a linkable online games library (Steam, Origin etc).