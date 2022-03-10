Nvidia Adds $20 Monthly RTX 3080 Tier to GeForce Now

Nvidia’s popular GeForce Now streaming service is now a bit more accessible for gamers with tighter budgets. Today, the company announced that its RTX 3080 tier, which previously required subscribers to pay $99.99 for six months, is also now available for $19.99 per month.

The six-month plan is still technically a better deal (at roughly $16.66 per month), but for those that want to dip their toes in the water to test the service without forking over a hundred bucks, it’s a cheaper alternative. In addition, GeForce Now remains a compelling solution for gamers that still can’t purchase RTX 30 Series graphics cards at a reasonable price. Due to the chip shortage, compounded by demand from Ethereum miners, desktop graphics are currently selling for as much as twice their MSRP.

With GeForce Now, you can stream games from your Steam or Epic Games library at up to 1440p native resolution at up to 120 fps on a PC or up to 1600p at up to 120 fps on a Mac. Game streaming is also accessible from smartphones, tablets, Android TV, select LG TVs, or Nvidia’s Shield TV streaming device. With the Shield TV, you can stream games at up to 4K at 60 fps.

To take advantage of the performance afforded by the RTX 3080 tier, Nvidia recommends a broadband connection of at least 15 Mbps for 720p at 60 fps or 25 Mbps for 1080p resolution at 60 fps. If you want to tap into the higher 1440p or 1600p resolutions at 120 fps, you’ll need a 35 Mbps connection, which shouldn’t be too much of an issue for typical gamers. It should be noted that the subscribers to the RTX 3080 tier are entitled to the highest session length: 8 hours.

In addition to the aforementioned RTX 3080 tier, the Priority membership costs $49.99 for six months (or $9.99/month) with access to GTX 1080 or RTX 2080 GPU servers. Additionally, you can stream at up to 1080p resolutions at 60 fps and are limited to a 6-hour session length. Finally, the free tier provides non-exclusive access to “basic” GTX 1060 GPU servers and a one-hour session length.