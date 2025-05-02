Nvidia RTX 50 GPUs make a small splash in the Steam Survey — AMD RX 9000 GPUs remain absent from the list

The latest Steam Hardware survey from April shows Nvidia’s RTX 50 series GPUs making their first appearance almost four months after launch. Conversely, despite their apparent retail popularity, AMD’s RX 9000 GPUs are nowhere to be found on the list. While the absence of RDNA 4 is confusing, it might all boil down to a lack of adequate supply at MSRP.

The April Steam Hardware survey reflects a return to normality after the previous survey was skewed by an unexplained surge of Chinese users, knocking several statistics off the charts. Typical figures for operating systems, system specifications, and CPU/GPU vendor, among others, remained unchanged. Nvidia still reigns supreme in the GPU market with a 74.39% share, while Intel leads the CPU arena at 60.35%, closely followed by AMD.

Several new GPUs have gained traction among gamers, per the Steam Hardware survey, including Nvidia’s RTX 5080 (0.38%), RTX 5070 Ti (0.28%), and RTX 5070 (0.38%). The RTX 5090 being excluded from this list is self-explanatory, as that GPU is far out of the reach of the average user. After exhaustively searching the list, we found no GPU from AMD’s RX 9070 family. That’s quite telling since this has recently been one of AMD’s most successful GPU launches, coupled with Nvidia’s many shortfalls this generation.

(Image credit: Valve)

While the Steam Hardware survey does not encompass every user, it still gives us a general idea about consumer mindshare and sentiment. Remember that Nvidia’s GPUs have been out longer than AMD’s, so we might see the RX 9070 XT spring up a month or two later. The obvious elephant in the room is price, as most GPUs are unavailable at MSRP (Except for some European regions). This also extends to AMD’s RDNA 4, with pre-builts carrying the best value proposition, explaining why gamers might be willing to spend a bit extra and go Team Green.

The survey shows more Steam users have an RTX 5080 than an RX 6600 XT. This shows how gamers are still inclined towards Nvidia despite the evident hardware defects, initial instability problems, fake MSRPs, and melting power connectors—you know the deal. AMD’s motive with RDNA 4 was to penetrate the mainstream market with powerful yet cost-effective GPU solutions, and the RX 9070 series seems to have achieved that goal, assuming you can buy one at MSRP.

The most common GPUs in the Steam Hardware survey are budget-oriented 50-series and 60-series, as that price point hits the sweet spot for most gamers. With prices falling slowly but steadily, AMD will need to go one step ahead with its RX 9060 XT GPUs, as that’s where the bulk of the market lies. Rumors still suggest that AMD will segment its 9060 XT family with 8GB and 16GB offerings, where the former will undoubtedly struggle in many memory-bound scenarios. In any case, all eyes are at Computex where AMD is expected to reveal these GPUs, with retail availability anticipated by early June.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.