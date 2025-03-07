Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti Blackwell GPUs are rumored to be releasing in just 10 days, according to hardware leaker @Zed__Wang. The RTX 5060 family of cards were previously rumored to launch in March, alongside a higher asking price than previous generation 60-class GPUs.



Most likely, this is a guess based on Nvidia's GPU Technology Conference (GTC) that takes place from March 17–21 in San Jose, CA. It would be a prime showcase to announce the RTX 5060 class GPUs, which of course is an entirely different story than "launching" said GPUs.



Apply the usually dash of salt, but the timing does seem entirely appropriate, considering Nvidia also announced the RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, and 5070 at CES 2025 but didn't finish actually launching those GPUs until just this week with the RTX 5070 — not that most people were able to buy one, as graphics cards continue to sell out almost instantly.

The RTX5060 family will be released in about 10 days but will be on the shelf a month later.March 7, 2025

The leaker says that while the GPUs would be "released in about 10 days", stock on shelves won't arrive until April. Given how rare it is to find an RTX 50-series graphics card on a shelf, it's confounding to think Nvidia would want to paper launch a product without any real stock. Again, releasing details about the specifications and pricing ahead of an April launch seems more likely.



The 5060 Ti is expected to release with two VRAM configurations: 8GB and 16GB, according to ECC filings. It's also likely that Nvidia will stick with 8GB for the standard RTX 5060 model, which may hinder the GPU's performance, despite faster GDDR7 memory. But, since Nvidia has not formally announced the RTX 5060 or 5060 Ti yet, official specifications are still up in the air.



Given current trends when looking at the RTX 50-series stack, you can hazard a good guess at where Nvidia's mainstream-focused cards will land. The RTX 5060 Ti is likely to utilize the GB206 die, the same chip that's used in the RTX 5070 Laptop GPU. It could feature 36 SMs, or around 4,608 CUDA cores, alongside a 128-bit memory interface and GDDR7 VRAM. The RTX 5060 is much more uncertain. It could theoretically use the same GB206 die as the 5060 Ti, but it's also possible that Nvidia could use the further cutdown GB207.



The GB207 die is believed to feature up to 20 SMs and 2,560 CUDA cores, and a 128-bit memory interface. It would likely also use a PCIe 5.0 x8 interface rather than the full x16 interface, and that could apply to the GB206 as well. 20 SMs would be a notable step down from the RTX 5060 Ti, but until Nvidia lifts the lid on official specifications, we're still left waiting on exactly how their mainstream offerings might perform.



If the rumor surrounding the RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti's release (announcement) hold true, we shouldn't have to wait too long to hear official specifications, alongside seeing a handful of Nvidia-approved benchmarks.



It's expected that the duo of 60-class GPUs will be targeting 1080p resolutions for gaming workloads. And if Nvidia sticks with 8GB of VRAM on the base models, neural rendering or not it's going to be a tough sell. Demanding modern titles like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, with all of its fancy ray-traced bells and whistles applied, can exceed 12GB of VRAM use, never mind a paltry 8GB — and it's not alone.



Pricing also remains unknown, and that goes for both MSRPs as well as real retail prices. MSRPs have basically been a sad joke for the RTX 50-series so far, with many custom AIB (add-in board) models selling at 50% or more above Nvidia's "recommended" price. Even then, scalpers are stepping in to push prices even higher. 184 RTX 5090 graphics cards were sold on eBay in the past month, with an average going rate of $4,664. RTX 5080 isn't much better, with 464 cards sold at an average price of $1,850. The RTX 5070 Ti has only been available since Feb. 20, but it has also seen 127 sales on eBay with an average price of $1,242.



Anyone hoping to purchase an RTX 5060 class graphics card may be out of luck, and given the situation around GPU demand and stock constraints at retailers worldwide, we're not optimistic. Stock landing in April for an actual launch seems reasonable, but will Nvidia and its AIB partners have hundreds of thousands of cards ready, or will we see another case of perhaps thousands of cards that sell out in seconds? The portents aren't looking good for anyone hoping to get their hands on a new Nvidia GPU at MSRP this year.