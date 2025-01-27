Maxsun RTX 5060 Ti EEC filings show 8GB, 16GB models — 2016 wants its VRAM capacity back

New filings at the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) suggest that Nvidia might be preparing the RTX 5060 Ti in 8GB and 16GB flavors. Thanks to Olrak at X, it appears Maxsun has registered a handful of new GPUs, including the RTX 5060 Ti iCraft and TR series, with the regulatory body. As always, take this leak with a grain of salt since we could be months away from seeing budget Blackwell GPUs on desktop.

Nvidia's use of GDDR7 with Blackwell sparked numerous questions, especially regarding higher VRAM capacities. For reference, the RTX 5090 laptop with a 256-bit interface has been outfitted with 24GB memory using denser 24Gb (3GB) memory ICs. On the contrary, the desktop RTX 5080, despite using a similar 256-bit interface, only offers 16GB, similar to its predecessor. The mid-range RTX 5070 sticks with 12GB, and it seems the budget 5060 Ti series may be split into 8GB and 16GB versions, as was the case last generation.

Highlighted in the image below are entries matching the string "5060Ti" across Maxsun's iCraft and TR (likely Terminator) series. A handful of variants are factory overclocked, though the most important distinction is the "8G" and "16G" identifiers. With the RTX 4060 Ti series, Nvidia employed the VRAM in clamshell mode to achieve 16GB of memory. We expect a similar approach with the RTX 5060 Ti 8GB and 16GB. Hopefully the price delta won't be as large as before, where Nvidia charged a $100 premium for the extra memory.

We can only speculate about other specifications at this point. Still, the RTX 5060 Ti might adopt the GB206 die, rumored, to offer 36 SMs (4,608 CUDA cores) and a 128-bit memory interface. Alternatively, the RTX 5070 uses a slightly cut-down GB205 GPU (which allegedly has 50 SMs) allowing Nvidia to repurpose binned chips for the RTX 5060 Ti. It seems likely the primary differentiating factor between the RTX 5060 Ti 8GB and 16GB will be the VRAM.

Nvidia asserts that through "Neural Materials", games could reduce memory requirements by around one-third, but that's a future prospect. As it stands, memory limitations will be the Achilles' Heel of these 8GB GPUs as games continue to necessitate higher VRAM capacities.

Once again, approach these filings with skepticism as they could be placeholders. We may hear more from Nvidia regarding budget Blackwell GPUs at Computex, but that's still almost four months away.