Nvidia may release the RTX 5080 and 5070 Super with boosted memory configurations according to leaker
The use of 3GB GDDR7 memory could help Nvidia add more VRAM to its GPUs.
It has only been a few months since Nvidia officially announced its RTX 50-series graphics cards, but rumors are already pointing to a potential Super series refresh. According to a post on the Chiphell forums, a hit-and-miss source for hardware leaks, Nvidia might already be working on an RTX 5080 Super with 24GB and an RTX 5070 Super with 16GB of VRAM.
The key enabler behind these rumored memory configurations is said to be Nvidia’s use of 3GB GDDR7 memory modules. These modules essentially allow for more flexible VRAM amounts than the traditional 8GB or 16GB increments. By leveraging 3GB chips, Nvidia can gain the ability to offer configurations like 18GB (6×3GB) and 24GB (8×3GB) VRAM for its desktop class GPUs without making any major PCB redesigns.
This can also help Nvidia make refreshes or upgraded versions (like the aforementioned Super variants) easier to deliver without changing much hardware or firmware. With the higher amount of VRAM, these graphics cards will potentially have the ability to handle larger textures at higher resolutions, and more complex scenes with fewer performance drops.
Graphics Card
RTX 5080
RTX 5080 Super *
RTX 5070
RTX 5070 Super *
Architecture
GB203
GB203
GB205
GB205
Process Technology
TSMC 4N
TSMC 4N
TSMC 4N
TSMC 4N
VRAM (GB)
16
24
12
18
VRAM Bus Width
256
256
192
192
SMs / CUs
84
???
48
???
Tensor / AI Cores
336
???
192
???
Ray Tracing Cores
84
???
48
???
Boost Clock (MHz)
2617
???
2512
???
Before this raises any expectations, it’s important to note that there’s currently no official confirmation from Nvidia, and these rumors should be treated as entertaining speculation. Given how early it is in the RTX 50-series lifecycle, a refresh at this moment seems unusual, but is not entirely out of the question.
Prior to the launch of the RTX 50-series, there were similar reports around Nvidia’s plans to use 3GB GDDR7 memory modules. It was also speculated that the RTX 5080 would arrive in a special 24GB VRAM flavor. However, the company ended up using conventional 2GB memory chips, possibly due to higher costs. Notably, these 3GB modules are being used for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPUs, as well as the laptop variant of the RTX 5090 which comes with 24GB of VRAM with a 256-bit memory interface.
While the discussion around these models is still at a very preliminary stage, it is possible that Nvidia is experimenting internally or possibly working on contingency plans. Although, we don’t expect Nvidia to bring a Super refresh for the RTX 50-series as soon as Computex 2025, for example, they would more likely arrive late in 2025 or even for CES 2026.
For now, though, it would be best to view the RTX 5080 Super and RTX 5070 Super as interesting possibilities rather than inevitable products. We'll be watching closely for any reliable updates or official hints from Nvidia in the coming months.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.
Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.
Except every tech youtuber in the world.
Also why call it the 5080 Super when the Ti doesn't exist?
In fact, didn't Zotac accidentally list a 24GB 5080Ti a few weeks ago?
omg nobody ever imagined that given the vast gaps between the cards....
I wouldn't exclude the 5090 from that list. They're all a lot more similar to the Ada than the usual generation, however they all do have new silicon.
Depending on what happens with pricing, perhaps the Supers will be a good time for someone on a RTX 3000 or older to jump in.
Correct, Ti differentiates product tiers whereas Super is a refresh of an existing product. Super can and has been tagged on with Ti products as well, like the 4070 Ti Super.
This isn't new, either -- there wasn't a 4080 Ti, was there? That said, there's a perfect slot for a 5080 Ti with a 384-bit mem bus when the 5080 has a 256-bit one and the 5090 has a 512-bit one.
Digressing, of course nVidia is working on the Super refreshes, and they can do this alongside development of the next generation as well, i.e. 60-series. Even though these aren't all-new GPU's, it takes time to design new(ish) products (much of which lies on the AIB partners), so I'm still one to assume that the 50-series Supers wouldn't come until the holiday shopping season at the end of this year.