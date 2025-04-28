Nvidia may release the RTX 5080 and 5070 Super with boosted memory configurations according to leaker

The use of 3GB GDDR7 memory could help Nvidia add more VRAM to its GPUs.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition card photos and unboxing
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

It has only been a few months since Nvidia officially announced its RTX 50-series graphics cards, but rumors are already pointing to a potential Super series refresh. According to a post on the Chiphell forums, a hit-and-miss source for hardware leaks, Nvidia might already be working on an RTX 5080 Super with 24GB and an RTX 5070 Super with 16GB of VRAM.

The key enabler behind these rumored memory configurations is said to be Nvidia’s use of 3GB GDDR7 memory modules. These modules essentially allow for more flexible VRAM amounts than the traditional 8GB or 16GB increments. By leveraging 3GB chips, Nvidia can gain the ability to offer configurations like 18GB (6×3GB) and 24GB (8×3GB) VRAM for its desktop class GPUs without making any major PCB redesigns.

This can also help Nvidia make refreshes or upgraded versions (like the aforementioned Super variants) easier to deliver without changing much hardware or firmware. With the higher amount of VRAM, these graphics cards will potentially have the ability to handle larger textures at higher resolutions, and more complex scenes with fewer performance drops.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Rumored * RTX 50 Super details

Graphics Card

RTX 5080

RTX 5080 Super *

RTX 5070

RTX 5070 Super *

Architecture

GB203

GB203

GB205

GB205

Process Technology

TSMC 4N

TSMC 4N

TSMC 4N

TSMC 4N

VRAM (GB)

16

24

12

18

VRAM Bus Width

256

256

192

192

SMs / CUs

84

???

48

???

Tensor / AI Cores

336

???

192

???

Ray Tracing Cores

84

???

48

???

Boost Clock (MHz)

2617

???

2512

???

Before this raises any expectations, it’s important to note that there’s currently no official confirmation from Nvidia, and these rumors should be treated as entertaining speculation. Given how early it is in the RTX 50-series lifecycle, a refresh at this moment seems unusual, but is not entirely out of the question.

Prior to the launch of the RTX 50-series, there were similar reports around Nvidia’s plans to use 3GB GDDR7 memory modules. It was also speculated that the RTX 5080 would arrive in a special 24GB VRAM flavor. However, the company ended up using conventional 2GB memory chips, possibly due to higher costs. Notably, these 3GB modules are being used for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPUs, as well as the laptop variant of the RTX 5090 which comes with 24GB of VRAM with a 256-bit memory interface.

While the discussion around these models is still at a very preliminary stage, it is possible that Nvidia is experimenting internally or possibly working on contingency plans. Although, we don’t expect Nvidia to bring a Super refresh for the RTX 50-series as soon as Computex 2025, for example, they would more likely arrive late in 2025 or even for CES 2026.

For now, though, it would be best to view the RTX 5080 Super and RTX 5070 Super as interesting possibilities rather than inevitable products. We'll be watching closely for any reliable updates or official hints from Nvidia in the coming months.

  • DRagor
    Shocked. No one expected this. Absolutely no one.


    Except every tech youtuber in the world.
    Reply
  • Notton
    You know it's a slow time when it's a speculation on something we already know is possible.
    Also why call it the 5080 Super when the Ti doesn't exist?
    In fact, didn't Zotac accidentally list a 24GB 5080Ti a few weeks ago?
    Reply
  • endocine
    Adding more VRAM is certainly nice, but its lipstick on a pig with the 50X0 series. Go to new node, fix the power problems, and fix the bugs in the drivers
    Reply
  • hotaru251

    omg nobody ever imagined that given the vast gaps between the cards....
    Reply
  • bit_user
    Notton said:
    Also why call it the 5080 Super when the Ti doesn't exist?
    I think the distinction is that Ti and non-Ti models exist concurrently, while Super models tend to replace the non-supers. So, Ti is more like inserting another tier in the product stack, while Super is like a refresh.
    Reply
  • TheyStoppedit
    Besides the 5090, the 50 series is really just a refresh of the 40 series. The 5080 is really just the 4080Ti. The 5080Ti will basically be a nerfed 4090. The 5070Ti is just a nerfed 4080S. Anything 5070 is just the same 40 series card subtract 1 tier. 5070 = 4070Ti. 5060Ti = 4070, etc etc, back and back. The 50 series isn't truly next gen hardware. They still haven't removed multi-flame generation from the 5080/5090 yet. The 50 series is kind of NVidia Windows Vista moment. Just wait it out, keep your 40's and 30's for now. Let it pass, let it die, and wait until RTX 6000 series comes.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    endocine said:
    Adding more VRAM is certainly nice, but its lipstick on a pig with the 50X0 series. Go to new node, fix the power problems, and fix the bugs in the drivers
    A "Super" refresh seems like it could fix a lot of the problems the RTX 5000 lineup has so far experienced. Won't do anything for power consumption or much (if anything) on pricing, but it could be what the doctor ordered, for some of the other woes that have arisen since launch.

    TheyStoppedit said:
    Besides the 5090, the 50 series is really just a refresh of the 40 series.
    I wouldn't exclude the 5090 from that list. They're all a lot more similar to the Ada than the usual generation, however they all do have new silicon.

    TheyStoppedit said:
    Just wait it out, keep your 40's and 30's for now.
    Depending on what happens with pricing, perhaps the Supers will be a good time for someone on a RTX 3000 or older to jump in.
    Reply
  • DS426
    Notton said:
    ....
    Also why call it the 5080 Super when the Ti doesn't exist?
    ...

    bit_user said:
    I think the distinction is that Ti and non-Ti models exist concurrently, while Super models tend to replace the non-supers. So, Ti is more like inserting another tier in the product stack, while Super is like a refresh.
    Correct, Ti differentiates product tiers whereas Super is a refresh of an existing product. Super can and has been tagged on with Ti products as well, like the 4070 Ti Super.

    This isn't new, either -- there wasn't a 4080 Ti, was there? That said, there's a perfect slot for a 5080 Ti with a 384-bit mem bus when the 5080 has a 256-bit one and the 5090 has a 512-bit one.

    Digressing, of course nVidia is working on the Super refreshes, and they can do this alongside development of the next generation as well, i.e. 60-series. Even though these aren't all-new GPU's, it takes time to design new(ish) products (much of which lies on the AIB partners), so I'm still one to assume that the 50-series Supers wouldn't come until the holiday shopping season at the end of this year.
    Reply
  • FreeBee101
    What are the odds we get a 48gb 5090? I was hoping for a 48gb card with 512bit buss.
    Reply