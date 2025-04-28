Nvidia may release the RTX 5080 and 5070 Super with boosted memory configurations according to leaker

It has only been a few months since Nvidia officially announced its RTX 50-series graphics cards, but rumors are already pointing to a potential Super series refresh. According to a post on the Chiphell forums, a hit-and-miss source for hardware leaks, Nvidia might already be working on an RTX 5080 Super with 24GB and an RTX 5070 Super with 16GB of VRAM.

The key enabler behind these rumored memory configurations is said to be Nvidia’s use of 3GB GDDR7 memory modules. These modules essentially allow for more flexible VRAM amounts than the traditional 8GB or 16GB increments. By leveraging 3GB chips, Nvidia can gain the ability to offer configurations like 18GB (6×3GB) and 24GB (8×3GB) VRAM for its desktop class GPUs without making any major PCB redesigns.

This can also help Nvidia make refreshes or upgraded versions (like the aforementioned Super variants) easier to deliver without changing much hardware or firmware. With the higher amount of VRAM, these graphics cards will potentially have the ability to handle larger textures at higher resolutions, and more complex scenes with fewer performance drops.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rumored * RTX 50 Super details Graphics Card RTX 5080 RTX 5080 Super * RTX 5070 RTX 5070 Super * Architecture GB203 GB203 GB205 GB205 Process Technology TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N VRAM (GB) 16 24 12 18 VRAM Bus Width 256 256 192 192 SMs / CUs 84 ??? 48 ??? Tensor / AI Cores 336 ??? 192 ??? Ray Tracing Cores 84 ??? 48 ??? Boost Clock (MHz) 2617 ??? 2512 ???

Before this raises any expectations, it’s important to note that there’s currently no official confirmation from Nvidia, and these rumors should be treated as entertaining speculation. Given how early it is in the RTX 50-series lifecycle, a refresh at this moment seems unusual, but is not entirely out of the question.

Prior to the launch of the RTX 50-series, there were similar reports around Nvidia’s plans to use 3GB GDDR7 memory modules. It was also speculated that the RTX 5080 would arrive in a special 24GB VRAM flavor. However, the company ended up using conventional 2GB memory chips, possibly due to higher costs. Notably, these 3GB modules are being used for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPUs, as well as the laptop variant of the RTX 5090 which comes with 24GB of VRAM with a 256-bit memory interface.

While the discussion around these models is still at a very preliminary stage, it is possible that Nvidia is experimenting internally or possibly working on contingency plans. Although, we don’t expect Nvidia to bring a Super refresh for the RTX 50-series as soon as Computex 2025, for example, they would more likely arrive late in 2025 or even for CES 2026.

For now, though, it would be best to view the RTX 5080 Super and RTX 5070 Super as interesting possibilities rather than inevitable products. We'll be watching closely for any reliable updates or official hints from Nvidia in the coming months.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors