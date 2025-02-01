RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 may arrive in March to steal AMD's spotlight — Chaintech hints at higher Average Selling Prices

Nvidia's budget RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 GPUs are reportedly set to launch next month, per a slide shared by Taiwanese hardware manufacturer Chaintech (via wxnod). Chaintech asserts the RTX 5060 series will follow Nvidia's RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 in March. This claim should be taken with a grain of salt if Nvidia didn't announce these GPUs at CES, and their launch is reportedly very near.

Colorful, one of the largest GPU makers and highly visible in the South Asian and Chinese markets, is a customer and partner of Chaintech. Due to the lack of information and context, the mentioned timeframes might be placeholders or more of an expectation from Nvidia.

The slide reads, "NV [Nvidia] will launch new RTX 50 series products in early 2025, with an increased ASP [Average Selling Price]." The claim of a higher ASP makes sense for the RTX 5090 but not the RTX 5080. Nvidia charges $400 more for the RTX 5090; however, the RTX 5080 sees a $200 cut compared to the RTX 4080; realistically, you can't get either at MSRP.

Hence, judging if Nvidia would eye a price spike for its already-expensive 60-series isn't easy. Then, we have the apparent elephant in the room, VRAM. EEC filings suggest that Nvidia, like the last generation, will introduce two variants of the RTX 5060 Ti, one with 8GB of memory and the other with 16. The $499 price tag for the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB previously raised a lot of brows and sparked criticism, scoring just 2.5 stars in our review. Any higher will be a tough sell, given that the RTX 5070 12GB is priced at $549. You can expand the tweet below to see the slide in question.

A more realistic pricing approach will be to keep the RTX 5060 Ti series within the $400 territory, but that will depend on how AMD's GPUs hold up. Specifications are in the dark; however, we suspect the RTX 5060 Ti might employ the GB206 die, which is rumored to feature 36 SMs (4,608 CUDA cores) and a 128-bit interface with GDDR7 support. Cut-down GB205 dies (used on the RTX 5070) are also possible. For the RTX 5060, GB207 is an unlikely fit as it reportedly offers just 20 SMs (2,560 CUDA cores), but you never know.

AMD's RDNA 4 series will debut in March and compete against the RTX 5070 and, possibly, even the RTX 5080. AMD's Radeon RX 9060/9050 offerings will compete with the RTX 5060 Ti/RTX 5060, though the latter will likely debut after March, possibly at Computex.