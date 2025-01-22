RTX 5070 Ti may hit the market on February 20 — European retailer confirms imminent launch

The RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 are slated to launch in February, but Nvidia has kept the exact release date a secret. European retailer Proshop has allegedly revealed Nvidia's release date for the RTX 5070 Ti (sourced from Videocardz), which will purportedly debut on February 20.

Although the RTX 5070's release date was not stated, the RTX 5070 Ti, at the very least, will allegedly go on sale on February 20. As a result, we can expect reviews of the 5070 Ti to begin within a week or two before launch, which is the general cadence for third-party GPU reviews about GPU release dates.

If true, the RTX 5070 Ti's will go on sale almost one month after the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 / RTX 5090D, which are set to release on January 30 in eight days. However, reviews of the GPUs will be done on different days, with RTX 5090 reviews purportedly going up on January 23 and RTX 5080 reviews going up on January 29. Again, Proshop did not disclose an RTX 5070 release date, but Nvidia confirmed it is coming sometime in February so that it could arrive before, after, or on the same day as the RTX 5070 Ti.

Nvidia's release cadence for the RTX 50 series couldn't be any more different from the RTX 40 series. The RTX 4090 debuted on October 12, 2022, while the RTX 4080 debuted a month later on November 16, 2022. Nvidia waited over a month afterward to launch the RTX 4070 Ti on January 5, 2023 and then waited three months afterward to launch the vanilla RTX 4070 on April 13, 2023. The RTX 50 series release cycle mimics the RTX 30 series, where the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 launched on the same day, September 17, 2020, and then the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3070 debuted the month afterward.

The RTX 5070 Ti represents the tip of Nvidia's mid-range GPU lineup. It features 8,960 CUDA cores, 280 Tensor Cores, and 70 RT cores, a boost clock of 2,452 MHz, and a total board power rating of 300W. The GPU is paired with a 256-bit interface and 16GB of GDDR7 memory operating at 28 Gbps. The RTX 5070 Ti will go on sale for $749, $50 cheaper than the RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070 Ti Super that preceded it.