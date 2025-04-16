Budget-friendly RX 9060 XT GPUs tipped for Computex unveil next month — on-shelf inventory expected by early June

Following the announcement of flagship SKUs at CES, Nvidia and AMD are now bringing their latest architectures to the budget segment with their 60-class GPUs. According to leaker Hoang Anh Phu, who has a decent track record when it comes to all things AMD, the RX 9060 XT series is scheduled for announcement at Computex, which kicks off on May 20th. This is to be followed by the retail launch two weeks later in early June.



With an official confirmation of the RX 9060 branding in January, it’s about time we’re seeing these GPUs in action versus Nvidia’s RTX 5060 family. The rumored specifications don’t bring much to the table, however, with the RX 9060 XT split into 8GB and 16GB models. Both GPUs are said to use the same Navi 44 core, presumably fully enabled, outfitted with 2,048 shading units or 32 Compute Units (CUs).



With RTX 5060 Ti reviews dropping today, Nvidia could be looking at a one-month jump on AMD, based on how well these GPUs perform and sell. Of course, with Nvidia’s usual skewed first-party benchmarks, it’s hard to draw any reasonable conclusions. Computex runs from May 20 - 23, which is when we expect to see the RX 9060 XT uncovered. Likewise, if this leak holds, you can expect to pick a unit for yourself by the first week of June — based on the leaker’s two-week delta between launch and retail.

Announcement: ComputexLaunch: 2 weeks laterApril 16, 2025

The RX 9060 XT 8GB model will likely exceed the $300 price point. This GPU is expected to have the same troubles as its RDNA 3 predecessor in VRAM-intensive workloads, especially with such a tiny bump to the memory speeds (20 Gbps, up from 18 Gbps). These leaked specifications do not bode well for a future RX 9060 non-XT, which will likely drop below 32 CUs — lower than the RX 7600, which is the GPU it’s supposed to supersede.



The Intel Arc B580 should’ve set a precedent for more generous memory allocations on mainstream sub-$300 GPUs, but AMD and Nvidia don’t seem to be following suit. With Nvidia practically drowning in AI riches, gaming GPUs are mostly an afterthought — contributing a measly 10% to the company's total revenue. While the RX 9070 series has landed AMD several wins over Nvidia, the series’ success hinges on pricing (again, assuming these leaks are accurate). There’s only so much gamers are willing to pay for 8GB video cards in 2025, with the rampant shift to 1440p on the mainstream and increasing VRAM requirements.



