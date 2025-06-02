Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite variant rumored to have 50% more CPU cores — New chip with 18 cores and 64GB RAM is reportedly already in testing

A seasoned tech tipster has stated that Qualcomm is testing Snapdragon X2 Elite devices in configurations with 64GB of RAM. Roland Quandt, best known for his exclusives published via Germany’s WinFuture.de, stated this weekend that the “SC8480XP aka SD X2 Elite [is] in testing with 64GB RAM.” He is also more convinced than ever that this upcoming Oryon V3 CPU architecture chip will come packing 18 cores.

PC enthusiasts are hopeful that Qualcomm has learnt some lessons from its initial Snapdragon X Elite venture. It had a lot of help from Microsoft to spearhead Copilot PCs using the first Oryon architecture processors last June. However, interest in them fell sharply as AMD and Intel responded rather swiftly with their own power-sipping but potent AI/NPU-enhanced laptop processors.

The last time we heard murmurings about the touted SC8480XP was back in March. At the time, we highlighted that 18 cores would increase the CPU core count by 50% vs the first-gen Snapdragon X Elite. Moreover, the newer architecture is expected to deliver its own performance boost.

Rumors also point to the Snapdragon X2 Elite looking to push into the desktop side of the market, or even servers. This notion comes from chatter about Qualcomm testing chips like the SC8480XP with advanced cooling solutions, including a 120mm radiator toting AiO. That would mark quite an intergenerational change.

Moving on to other SoC specs, like onboard RAM, the last we heard, the SC8480XP was being tested in Qualcomm SiP (system in package) format with 48GB RAM on board, as well as a 1TB SSD storage on board. Now it looks like options with up to 64GB of RAM on board may be offered.

New processors expected in September

Quandt was at Computex 2025 and kept a keen eye on Qualcomm developments during the show. If his leaked info didn’t come via a Qualcomm contact, perhaps a device partner talked about upcoming SC8480XP configurations behind closed doors somewhere in Taipei. Whatever the source, please add a touch of salt to these leaks until we hear directly from Qualcomm or a device partner.

Since we’ve sailed by Computex without any official Snapdragon X2 Elite, or what might be called Snapdragon X2 Ultra Premium, news, we are most likely looking at the Snapdragon Summit 2025, in September, for Qualcomm to take the wraps off its next-gen processors. We will also hopefully see designs that Qualcomm’s partners have come up with to sell these Windows-on-Arm devices to us.

