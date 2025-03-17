Qualcomm debuts new Snapdragon G handheld gaming PC chips to compete with Intel and AMD

Qualcomm expanded its Snapdragon G series with three new gaming chips targeting handheld devices. The trio, consisting of the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, Snapdragon G2 Gen 2, and Snapdragon G1 Gen 2, will power the next generation of offerings from OEMs, including Ayaneo, OneXPlayer, and Retroid Pocket.

The Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 leads the pack with an octa-core Kryo CPU consisting of one Prime, five Performance, and two Efficiency cores. It features the Adreno A32 GPU with ray tracing support. Qualcomm claims the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 offers 30% faster CPU performance and 28% better GPU performance than the previous generation, the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 from 2023.

Regarding features, the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 is Qualcomm's first G-series chip to embrace Lumen, Unreal Engine 5's fully dynamic global illumination and reflections system. The chip retains its predecessor's FastConnect 7800 module, offering Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 support. However, the upgraded Adreno A32, which likely features a higher clock speed, has allowed the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 to support displays up to QHD+ 144 Hz, upping the resolution from the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2.

Qualcomm Snapdragon G Series Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Platform CPU GPU Connectivity Display Support Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 8-core Kryo (1 Prime, 5 Performance, 2 Efficiency cores) Adreno A32 FastConnect 7800 (Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3) Up to QHD+ 144 Hz Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 8-core Kryo Adreno A32 FastConnect 7800 (Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3) Up to FHD+ 144 Hz Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 8-core Kryo (1 Prime, 4 Performance, 3 Efficiency cores) Adreno A22 FastConnect 7800 (Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3) Up to QHD+ 144 Hz Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 8-core Kryo Adreno A21 FastConnect 6700 (Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5) Up to FHD+ 144 Hz Snapdragon G1 Gen 2 8-core Kryo (2 Performance, 6 Efficiency cores) Adreno A12 Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 Up to FHD+ 120 Hz Snapdragon G1 Gen 1 8-core Kryo Adreno A11 Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5 Up to 1080p 60 Hz

The Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 will replace the previous Snapdragon G2 Gen 1. As usual, the new chip still sports an octa-core Kryo CPU, but the configuration differs. The layout comprises one Prime, four Performance, and three Efficiency cores. Qualcomm says CPU performance is 2.3X higher than the Snapdragon G2 Gen 1.

Qualcomm has also upgraded the Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 GPU to the Adreno A22 instead of the Adreno A21. The company asserts that consumers can expect up to a 3.8X increase in graphics performance. This upgrade bumps the display support to QHD+ from the Snapdragon G2 Gen 1's FHD+.

Only the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 and Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 support Qualcomm's Snapdragon Game Super Resolution and Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2.0 technologies.

The Snapdragon G1 Gen 2 is the last chip in Qualcomm's new Snapdragon G series stack but receives an equally substantial upgrade. The octa-core Kryo CPU features two Performance and six Efficiency cores. The new configuration promises 80% better CPU performance. Meanwhile, the Adreno A12 offers 25% over the last-generation Adreno A11. We can witness this regarding display support, where the Snapdragon G1 Gen 2 is suitable for up to FHD+ 120 Hz as opposed to the Snapdragon G1 Gen 1's 1080p 60 Hz.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Snapdragon G3 Gen 3

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Ayaneo) (Image credit: Ayaneo) (Image credit: OneXPlayer)

Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 has been confirmed to power three upcoming devices: the Ayaneo Pocket S2, the Ayaneo Gaming Pad, and the OneXPlayer OneXSugar.

The Ayaneo Pocket S2 is an Android-powered gaming handheld with a 6.3-inch IPS TrueColor display and a 1440p resolution. While Ayaneo claims a high-capacity battery for prolonged gaming sessions, the manufacturer didn't reveal the exact figure.

The Ayaneo Gaming Pad, on the other hand, is more of a tablet. The Android device has an 8.3-inch LCD with a 1440p resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The tablet flaunts a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera while having a 5-megapixel front snapper. It supports different peripherals, such as controllers or keyboards.

Meanwhile, the OneXSugar is like a combination of a Nintendo Switch and Nintendo DS. The gaming handheld has a dual-screen design: a 6.01-inch main screen and a 3.92-inch secondary screen.

Snapdragon G2 Gen 2

(Image credit: Retroid Pocket)

Retroid Pocket's next-generation gaming handheld will leverage the Snapdragon G2 Gen 2. While the company didn't reveal the exact model, it's reasonable to assume that it should be the Retroid Pocket 6, the successor to the brand's overly popular Retroid Pocket 5.

The Retroid Pocket 5 came out a few months ago, sporting the Snapdragon 865 chip, which is a little long behind the tooth. The Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 should offer a significant upgrade.

Snapdragon G1 Gen 2

(Image credit: Retroid Pocket)

The Retroid Pocket Classic will be the first gaming handheld to launch with the Snapdragon G1 Gen 2 chip. The Game Boy-inspired handheld has a 3.92-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1240 x 1080 pixels and a brightness of 500 nits.

Specification-wise, the Retroid Pocket Classic has 4GB of LPDDR4x-2133 memory and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. This variant sells for $119, whereas the variant with 6GB LPDDR4x-2133 and 128GB eMMC 5.1 retails for $129. Preorders start today at 9:30 PM ET.