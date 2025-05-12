Asus RTX 5060 cards range between $340 and $410 in early Best Buy listings — That’s at least $40 above Nvidia’s MSRP

A trio of Asus GeForce RTX 5060 graphics cards has been listed at Best Buy in the U.S. (h/t momomo_us). These RTX 5060 retail pages appear to have been published a week too early. Perhaps more importantly, they are coming in at prices significantly above the touted $299 starting price, ranging between $340 and an eye-watering $410.

The retailer listings, now deleted, provide prices and may confirm some key details of the yet-to-launch RTX 5060 graphics cards from the Asus Prime (regular and OC) and TUF (OC) families. Nvidia has officially stated it will launch the RTX 5060 exactly a week from now, so perhaps someone at Best Buy had a mix-up with their calendar.

We were also expecting pricing at or very close to $299, but these 8GB VRAM cards are priced at up to $110 more for the Asus TUF OC model. The best price is $340 for what is usually Asus’s lowest-tier Prime effort, without any factory overclock applied.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

A closer look at the Asus RTX 5060 models?

After some closer scrutiny, we are sure that many of the details we see on Best Buy are placeholders. While the model names and pricing may very well be correct, details concerning the base/boost clocks ("1 / 2 GHz") and power requirements ("250W TGP") look erroneous or lifted from previously launched models. Also, in what would be an unfortunate modern trend, if correct, these graphics cards surely can’t all be 304mm in length, plus the TUF model is listed as 3.25 slots wide…

Due to the unfortunate state of the specifications in the Best Buy listings, we can’t share any insightful details from these models. So, for example, we can’t let you know what kind of factory overclock is present with the Asus Prime RTX 5060 OC model. However, we are pretty sure the factory overclock won’t be worth the $40 premium Best Buy is asking.

Just before finishing this report, we notice that Best Buy has pulled the listings, so thankfully we screen-grabbed the key details, except from the Prime RTX 5060 OC model retail page which mentioned the price of $380 (or $379.99 to be precise).

As a reminder, Nvidia and its partners will officially roll out the RTX 5060 graphics cards a day ahead of Computex 2025, on Monday, May 19. Controversially, reviewers won’t have drivers until that same date, dashing hopes of thorough launch day reviews. This should also be taken as a warning not to buy any RTX 5060 on pre-order.

