Recommended reading

U.S. inks bill to force geo-tracking tech for high-end gaming and AI GPUs

News
By published

Senator Tom Cotton's legislation seeks to "prevent advanced American chips from falling into the hands of adversaries like Communist China."

H100
(Image credit: ServeTheHome)

Last week, a U.S. congressman announced a plan to introduce a bill that would mandate producers of high-performance AI processors to track them geographically in a bid to limit their usage by unauthorized foreign actors, such as China. Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas then introduced a legislative measure later in the week. The bill covers hardware that goes way beyond just AI processors, and would give the Commerce Secretary power to verify the location of hardware, and put mandatory location controls on commercial companies. To make matters even more complicated, geo-tracking features would be required for high-performance graphics cards as well.

The bill covers a wide range of products classified as 3A090, 4A090, 4A003.z, and 3A001.z export control classification numbers (ECCNs), so advanced processors for AI, AI servers (including rack-scale solutions), HPC servers, and general-purpose electronics of strategic concern due to potential military utility or dual-use risk. It should be noted that many high-end graphics cards (such as Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 5090) are also classified as a 3A090 product, so it looks like such add-in-boards will also have to add geo-tracking capabilities.

The first and central provision of the bill is the requirement for tracking technology to be embedded in any high-end processor module or device that falls under the U.S. export restrictions. This condition would take effect six months after the legislation is enacted, which will make the lives of companies like AMD, Intel, and Nvidia harder, as adding a feature to already developed products is a tough task. The mechanism must allow verification of a chip's or device's physical location, enabling the U.S. government to confirm whether it remains at the approved endpoint. Yet, exporters would be obliged to keep track of their products.

The bill authorizes the Secretary of Commerce to verify the ownership and location of regulated processors and systems after export and maintain a centralized registry of current locations and end-users. Nvidia, as well as other exporters, would also be obligated to inform the Bureau of Industry and Security if there is evidence that a component has been redirected from its authorized destination. Additionally, any indications of tampering or manipulation must be reported.

The bill, if supported by lawmakers, will mandate a one-year study to be conducted jointly by the Department of Commerce and the Department of Defense, which will identify additional protective measures that could be introduced in the future. Beyond the initial study, the same two departments are required to conduct yearly assessments for three consecutive years following the bill's enactment. These reviews must evaluate the most current advancements in security technologies applicable to products under export control. Based on these assessments, the departments may determine whether new requirements should be imposed. 

If the assessment concludes that additional mechanisms are appropriate, the Commerce Department must finalize rules within two years requiring covered chips and systems to incorporate these secondary features. A detailed implementation roadmap must also be submitted to the relevant congressional committees. All development and deployment of these mechanisms must preserve the confidentiality of sensitive commercial technologies. 

Finally, the legislation emphasizes confidentiality in all stages of developing and applying these new technical requirements. Any proposed safeguards or tracking features must be designed and implemented in a way that protects the proprietary information and trade secrets of American developers, such as AMD, Intel, and Nvidia. This condition ensures that while national security is strengthened, industrial competitiveness is not undermined. 

Also, the senator takes into account the lengthy development cycle of AI and HPC processors. While the goal is to tighten security (which is why chip developers will be obliged to add location tracking to their products six months after the bill's enactment), the structure of the bill deliberately stretches out decision-making and compliance timelines to accommodate industry realities. The call for gradual adoption of future safeguards acknowledges the slow pace of chip development cycles, meaning that full compliance could take years depending on what mechanisms are eventually required. Meanwhile, annual export control reform recommendations may introduce further changes or exceptions over time, adding to the complexity.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.

See more GPUs News
Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • naylom
    Any thought be given how this bill will work when covered products bought by consumers in the EU? There are stricter laws on what personal information can be collected and where it can be held / accessed. I can see conflict between wanting to keep control over where the products end up and personal information freedoms as enacted for those outside the US.
    Reply
  • KyaraM
    naylom said:
    Any thought be given how this bill will work when covered products bought by consumers in the EU? There are stricter laws on what personal information can be collected and where it can be held / accessed. I can see conflict between wanting to keep control over where the products end up and personal information freedoms as enacted for those outside the US.
    Yupp, and I, for example, have strong reservations against some government being able to track my movements, especially a foreign one. Police here needs a warrant to track my phone, for example, but what about this? Doesn't sound like that protection applies here, honestly. Will it also affect laptops, which also have pretty high-end components inside nowadays? Is every business person on work travel being tracked by the US Government from now on? I seriously don't want that.
    Reply
  • NinoPino
    naylom said:
    Any thought be given how this bill will work when covered products bought by consumers in the EU? There are stricter laws on what personal information can be collected and where it can be held / accessed. I can see conflict between wanting to keep control over where the products end up and personal information freedoms as enacted for those outside the US.
    It will be managed with the usual privacy agreement to accept before use.
    Reply
  • NinoPino
    Somebody have any idea how a similar thing could be implemented ?
    I suppose it cannot use internet for communication, because can be easily blocked.
    What else ?
    And to get the position there be the need of an antenna both with GPS and other wireless networks...
    Reply
  • naylom
    NinoPino said:
    It will be managed with the usual privacy agreement to accept before use.
    Can't see that working; what happens if you buy and then get asked when gpu first used and you then decline? Nightmare for the retailers handling returns. If you get asked at point of purchase how do they match purchaser to product and what happens if then resold, how do you track that / get consent for next owner? I'm guessing they don't care too much about the user but want to be able to track location and remotely disable if not in an approved country.
    Reply
  • wr3zzz
    I am sure after the "study" Tom Cotton will demand a remote kill switch to be added as well. The reason he is not asking now is because:
    A. He doesn't know geo-tracking and remote kill switch is not that different.
    B. He wants to hide behind the "study" so he can have some bodies to throw under the bus in case of public backlash. Like when kids getting arrested for bringing a top of the line gaming PC to China during vacation.

    PS: "Inking" a bill usually means the bill has been passed which is not the case here and this is another example of how this place is becoming a clickbait site.
    Reply
  • Hooda Thunkett
    wr3zzz said:
    I am sure after the "study" Tom Cotton will demand a remote kill switch to be added as well. The reason he is not asking now is because:
    A. He doesn't know geo-tracking and remote kill switch is not that different.
    B. He wants to hide behind the "study" so he can have some bodies to throw under the bus in case of public backlash. Like when kids getting arrested for bringing a top of the line gaming PC to China during vacation.

    PS: "Inking" a bill usually means the bill has been passed which is not the case here and this is another example of how this place is becoming a clickbait site.
    Don't worry about backlash over the "confirmed spy from China trying to turn American schoolchildren into terrorists with their AI computers." There won't be any, because they and their parents and curious school friends will be quietly sent to Ecuador.
    Reply
  • NinoPino
    naylom said:
    Can't see that working; what happens if you buy and then get asked when gpu first used and you then decline? Nightmare for the retailers handling returns. If you get asked at point of purchase how do they match purchaser to product and what happens if then resold, how do you track that / get consent for next owner? I'm guessing they don't care too much about the user but want to be able to track location and remotely disable if not in an approved country.
    It is the actual situation of all software and hardware with license agreement.
    If you don't agree, then you have wasted your money.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    I think software is one way they can try to implement it. Would work, for proprietary software, like CUDA. You could have the GPU support signing and refuse to load any firmware not signed by Nvidia. They could sign each CUDA download for a specific GPU serial number, so you can't use one download on multiple GPUs.

    Then, in order to download it, they could try to use network-based location services and filter out known VPNs. I think there would be too many issues with that, not only with preventing legit downloads, but also hackers using bot nets to hijack machines in "allowed" regions, to host their downloads.

    It might seem like open source would throw a wrench in this whole scheme, but all GPUs have firmware "blobs" (i.e. pre-compiled binaries) that the GPU can't run without. So, they could still lock down certain GPU functionality, so that it requires a signed firmware blob that's tied to your serial number.

    Obviously, whatever signing method they use needs to have quantum-resistant encryption. Because, "you know who" has quantum computers.
    Reply
  • bill001g
    This is mostly just talk by a politician with little to no technical knowledge. When you consider they actually remove the chips from GPU boards to repurpose into their AI machines its not like you can do much to stop someone that is technically skilled at that level. Its not like these chips themselves are going to be able to read a GPS location and then connect to the internet to report their location.

    In the end it will never become law it is another nothing news story. They can't pass law on much more important things and if they try executive orders someone will find a court to block it.
    Reply