Nvidia drops a cool $900 million on Enfabrica tech and hiring its CEO, report claims — AI networking chip company boasts capacity to connect 100,000 GPUs together

Rochan Sankar and other employees will move over to Nvidia, and it gets to license the firm's technology.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang looking smug during a Thematic Event on Advanced Manufacturing in China.
(Image credit: Getty Images/VCG)

Nvidia has reportedly paid out more than $900 million to hire the CEO of AI networking hardware company, Enfabrica. Rochan Sankar and a number of his colleagues at Enfabrica will become Nvidia staff members as part of the deal, and Nvidia will get the option to license the company's hardware, according to CNBC

The deal, which we've reached out to Nvidia to confirm, will reportedly involve cash and stock options, and comes just two years after Nvidia invested part of a $125 million fund into Enfabrica. However, while the company was valued in the high hundreds of millions, paying close to a billion dollars for a handful of staff and a license would potentially value the company much higher. Clearly, Enfabrica has talent and technology that Nvidia feels is crucial to its ongoing development.

