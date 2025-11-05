Neuralink implant patient gets 'second pair of eyes' thanks to motorized AI webcam — Insta360 Link 2 connected to MacBook gives father with ALS new lease on life

A new documentary featuring ALS patient Brad Smith has been published today. You may already know of Smith, as he was featured by Tom’s Hardware back in May after successfully using the Neuralink brain computer interface (BCI) to edit videos with added AI-voice narration. Now, Smith has teamed up with Insta360 to produce “a second pair of eyes,” as you can see in the short film below.

Smith’s powerful 8-minute video documents both the practical and heart-warming benefits of movable AI camera technology for those afflicted by ALS. Having a second pair of eyes has been life-changing for this devoted husband and father’s experience of family life.

ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease (in the U.S.), or Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in the UK. Scientists don’t know the cause of ALS, nor a cure. However, even with the best treatment, those afflicted can reach a stage where they are unable to eat or breathe.

Smith has been confined to a wheelchair for the last seven years. In November 2024, he became the third-ever Neuralink BCI patient. As indicated in our intro, this new technology was quickly embraced by Smith, and back in May, we reported on his newfound YouTube video editing skills. These were augmented by an AI recreation of Smith’s voice, allowing the non-verbal ALS patient to provide narration.

Insta360 engineers work alongside Smith

As well as not being able to move around or speak, Smith began to feel particularly constrained by being unable to turn his head, to engage naturally with his children during conversations. “Trapped in a static world, while life continued dynamically around me,” is how Smith poetically describes this situation. Moreover, he feared being an absent father “even while being physically present.”

At around five minutes into the documentary, we hear that Smith’s research into solutions led him to investigate the Insta360 Link 2. He sums up the appeal of this well-regarded webcam as a “small, movable webcam… to regain a view of my surroundings.”

Using one of the best webcams and with the engineering help of Insta360, Smith has happily been able to start to “look around, take photos and videos, and engage with my family in ways I couldn’t before, restoring a sense of mobility in my gaze.”

Some examples of the enhanced presence and interaction opportunities are shown in the documentary. For example, the video shows Smith panning the camera view to see his children’s merrymaking, becoming more of a part of daily family life.

Actually, Smith comments that he has felt a “dramatic change” in interactions with his children and wife since the Insta360 Link 2 became integrated with his MacBook and Eyegaze system setup. He feels more connected, more useful in the family, and can even participate to outdoor events. Overall, Smith seems especially satisfied that his Insta360 collab has helped him in “reclaiming my role as the family storyteller.”

