China plans to outpace Neuralink with a state-backed brain chip blitz — seven ministries, a 17-point roadmap, and clinical trials where patients play chess

China has just drawn its battle lines in a new frontier of computing. In August, the government published a sweeping policy document (“Implementation Plan for Promoting Innovation and Development of the brain-computer interface (BCI) Industry”) laying out its ambition to build an internationally competitive BCI industry within five years.

A fast, aggressive roadmap

The blueprint — which illustrates that Beijing hopes to do more than play catch-up with U.S. outfits like Neuralink and Synchron — is unusually aggressive by global standards. Jointly authored by seven ministries, it integrates industrial planning, medical regulation, and research oversight into a single, coordinated playbook. The goal is to push BCIs beyond the lab and into clinical use by 2027, with full-fledged domestic champions in place by 2030.

This coordination will be an integral component of the success of China’s plans. In the U.S., companies face a gauntlet of FDA trials and compliance requirements. In contrast, China’s model writes the regulators in from day one, streamlining approval and potentially shaving years off the lab-to-market timeline.

“We know that China is strong at translating basic research into practical uses and commercialization. We’ve seen that in other industries, such as photovoltaics and electric cars. Now BCI is another area where that’s going to be critical,” said Max Riesenhuber, a professor of neuroscience and codirector of the Center for Neuroengineering at Georgetown University Medical Center, speaking to reporters from WIRED .

Seventeen steps to BCI sovereignty

The roadmap is unusually detailed, laying out 17 specific measures that range from core R&D to commercialization. Priorities include developing ultralow-power implantable chips, refining electrode materials to minimize scarring, creating algorithms for real-time decoding of thought into commands, and scaling up manufacturing lines for non-invasive wearables.

State media describe plans for “significant progress in the development of BCI chips” and high-performance communications silicon designed to filter and transmit neural signals in real time. These chips are intended to reduce reliance on foreign semiconductors while giving domestic firms control over the most sensitive layer of the BCI stack.

Meanwhile, Xinhua has recently reported that Chinese teams have developed independently designed cortical electrodes with 128 simultaneous channels, designed to remain stable when implanted, which ultimately minimizes scarring and extends the useful life of implants.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While consumer applications grab headlines, the blueprint estimates that one to two million Chinese patients could benefit from BCIs as assistive technology. Recent clinical trials demonstrate that there’s serious momentum behind China’s plans: Patients implanted with these cortical arrays have navigated smartphone apps and played chess with neural inputs.

Beyond the clinic

Naturally, China’s BCI blueprint also looks beyond medical applications toward the consumer markets. The policy explicitly backs non-invasive wearables that could monitor driver alertness or detect workplace hazards in energy and mining.

Combined with early demonstrations of patients playing video games through thought control, Beijing is positioning BCI as both a medical revolution and a consumer electronics platform. “I think noninvasive BCI products will get a huge market boost in China, because China is the biggest consumer electronics manufacturing country,” said Phoenix Peng, co-founder of BCI leader NeuroXess, speaking to WIRED.

The U.S. might still lead in high-profile BCI start-ups, but China now has a coordinated national plan, backed by its industrial machine and strong semiconductor ambitions. Silicon Valley, take note.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!