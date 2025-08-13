Huawei releases new tool to get Chinese firms around crushing HBM export blacklist — new UCM software claims up to 22x throughput gain and 90% latency reduction for traditional cache hierarchies in AI workloads

Huawei's attempt to free China's tech market from relying on HBM may be a big swing towards Chinese tech independence

Huawei is seeking to fire a powerful salvo against the West in the U.S.-China tech access wars. The tech titan has created a new software tool called the Unified Cache Manager (UCM) that seeks to speed up LLM training and inference without the use of HBM (high-bandwidth memory), a hot commodity that China lacks easy access to due to U.S. export restrictions.

The South China Morning Post reports that Huawei unveiled the UCM tool on Tuesday, as part of its presentation at the 2025 Financial AI Reasoning Application Landing and Development Forum. The new software spreads AI data across HBM, standard DRAM, and SSDs according to the latency characteristics of each memory type and the latency requirements of different AI applications.

    All politics aside, it seems that constraints can serve as a driving factor for outside-the-box-thinking and for developing creative and ridiculously effective solutions.
    This reminds of the old 8-bit gaming times (commodore 64,), or later DOS, where game developers had to work around massive limitations regarding memory size, computational speed and the limited number of available colors, and still managed to create stunning gameplay, eye-pleasing graphics and just games that were extreme fun to play.
    So it's no wonder, when a company that employs hugely talented developers and programmers strives to new heights when challenged with restrictions.
    From a technolgical perspective: Kudos to these programmers, as their solution is something that can ispire similar solutions in the western world.
