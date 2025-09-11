DDoS scrubbing service ironic target of massive attack it was built to prevent — hit with 1.5 billion packets per second from more than 11,000 distributed networks

Defenders call on ISPs to begin filtering traffic to aid in network protection.

A DDoS scrubbing service has become an ironic target in a massive DDoS attack from more than 11,000 distributed networks around the world, with a peak traffic of 1.5 billion packets per second. The unnamed DDoS scrubbing provider was protected by another DDoS defensive firm, FastNetMon, which was ultimately able to mitigate the attack, though warned that further support at the ISP level was needed as these sorts of attacks grow in size and scope.

The point of a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack is to overwhelm a network or service with so much traffic that it stalls or crashes entirely. So, as attacks have grown more sophisticated, recruiting a greater number of traffic sources through botnets and compromised hardware, defences have had to become more capable in turn. DDoS scrubbing is one such defense that allows a network to sort through traffic to spot legitimate users and to block malicious access through packet inspection, anomaly detection, and CAPTCHA checks.

