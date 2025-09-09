Red Sea undersea cable cuts that slowed internet over the weekend blamed on commercial shipping — sabotage seems unlikely, but repairs could take weeks

News
By published

An anchor drag is now the prevailing theory behind the weekend’s multi-cable incident.

shutterstock_1094326709
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

A few days after signs of cable disruptions surfaced in the Red Sea, experts are pointing to a more prosaic explanation than initial fears of targeted sabotage. The consensus now, according to Associated Press is that a ship anchor accidentally swept across vital subsea lines, severing cables and impacting connectivity across Asia and the Middle East.

According to the International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC), roughly 15 undersea cables thread through the narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait, where shallow seabed waters make them particularly vulnerable to maritime incidents. At the weekend, three major systems — SEA-ME-WE-4, IMEWE, and FALCON GCX — were severed. Kentik’s director of Internet analysis, Doug Madory, added a fourth line, Europe India Gateway, to the list on September 9.

Restoration of the cables won’t be quick. Specialized cable ships must be deployed, and repairs can easily take weeks. And that’s without factoring the complications of regional geopolitics and conflicts into the equation.

TOPICS
Luke James
Luke James
Contributor

Luke James is a freelance writer and journalist.  Although his background is in legal, he has a personal interest in all things tech, especially hardware and microelectronics, and anything regulatory. 