China wants US semiconductor companies to submit sensitive data as part of probe — 'anti-dumping' investigation requests sales and profit data

No specific businesses have been named, but the probe seems designed to target Texas Instruments and Analog Devices.

He Yadong, spokesperson for China&#039;s Ministry of Commerce speaks at a press conference.
(Image credit: Getty Images/China News Service)

China has launched a raft of new questionnaires for US semiconductor businesses in an effort to discover data on the companies' activities in China, and particularly how their prices, income, and profits differ between native US sales and those in Asian territories, like China, via Bloomberg. Although no companies have been named specifically, the wording in the survey seems set to target major US semiconductor producers like Texas Instruments and Analog Devices.

This may also just be one more salvo in the asymmetric trade war that's ongoing between the US and China ahead of proposed talks between the two countries' leaders later this month.

The questionnaire was published by China’s Trade Remedy and Investigation Bureau under the Ministry of Commerce and is said to be part of an anti-dumping investigation. It asks for the names of Chinese customers and transaction details with those organizations, including sales volume and the costs of logistics, as well as warehouse storage and transport costs. It also asks for details on raw material suppliers.

