New U.S. gov't rule says chipmakers have to make one chip in the US for each chip imported from another country to avoid 100% tariffs — Trump admin allegedly preps new 1:1 chip export rule under new tariff plan

But how chips of different complexities will be counted remains unknown

The Trump administration is developing a policy that would require semiconductor companies to match their domestic production with the number of chips their customers import to the U.S. If chipmakers fail to maintain 1:1 ratio over time, they would have to pay a massive import tariff, reports the Wall Street Journal. The plan is intended to boost domestic chip production and could potentially reshape global supply chains, but it introduces logistical and technical challenges that could complicate its implementation.

According to the draft plan cited by the WSJ, chipmakers would need to match every imported chip with one made in the United States. If they fail to do so over time, penalties in the form of import duties — potentially reaching 100% — would be imposed. The approach goes beyond merely encouraging local investment by tying tariff exemptions to measurable production output (e.g., a million units). Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has reportedly presented the proposal to leaders in the semiconductor sector, framing it as a matter of national economic security.

