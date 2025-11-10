New 2 GB/s external SSD has a tiny screen for real-time updates on SSD health and performance — Nextorage's NX-PFS1PRO includes hardware encryption and an auto-erase security feature to protect against intruders

Nextorage's innovative NX-PFS1PRO portable SSD delivers competitive performance comparable to the best external SSDs on the market while also prioritizing data security. The manufacturer has integrated an extensive array of security features into the NX-PFS1PRO to safeguard your valuable data from unauthorized access.

The NX-PFS1PRO incorporates hardware encryption and is equipped with a self-protection feature designed to immediately erase all data on the SSD in the event of unauthorized access. Additionally, the drive is endowed with logging functionalities that record all authentication attempts, including details such as the target, date, and time of each event. Multiple methods are available to unlock the NX-PFS1PRO.

The NX-PFS1PRO provides sequential read and write speeds of up to 2 GB/s. The device utilizes a USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 2 (20 Gbps) Type-C port for communication with the host device. This port supports PD pass-through charging up to 100W, facilitating data transfer and power delivery through a single port, which is particularly advantageous if the computer is equipped with only one USB Type-C port.

The NX-PFS1PRO measures 2.6 x 0.7 x 3.9 inches (65 x 17 x 99.5 mm) and weighs 0.3 pounds (120 g), rendering it highly portable due to its compact size and light weight. It is slightly larger than a credit card and comfortably fits within the palm of the hand. The device is rated IP54 for dust and water resistance. Additionally, it is capable of withstanding drops from heights of up to 4.3 feet (1.3 meters) and exhibits resistance to shocks and vibrations.

Nextorage has equipped the drive with a compact screen, enabling users to monitor transfer speeds, the drive's operating temperature, and its health status. This feature is advantageous as it provides notifications when data backup is required.

The NX-PFS1PRO arrives in four capacities: 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB. Nextorage markets these models at prices of $310, $387, $574, and $1,165, respectively, inclusive of taxes. The external SSD includes a 3-year limited warranty.

