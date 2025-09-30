Portable 1TB bamboo SSD is fast, but smells even better due to built-in aroma diffuser — essential oil diffuser billed as bringing harmony to your workplace

Apacer has introduced the new AS712 (AP1TBAS712BY-1) portable SSD to compete with the best external SSDs available on the market. The AS712 incorporates an essential oil diffuser, which Apacer claims is the first of its kind in the world for an external SSD.

Apacer has placed a strong emphasis on eco-friendliness throughout the AS712, from its construction to its packaging. The company carved the AS712 from natural bamboo and aluminum alloy. Meanwhile, the piece of bamboo that it attaches to or cradle, as Apacer calls it, is made from aluminum alloy, recycled plastic, natural bamboo, and reservoir silt. Since the AS712 is made from bamboo, each drive has its own distinct texture and color tones.

While the external SSD appears aesthetically pleasing and is likely to attract nature enthusiasts, the innovation extends beyond the bamboo design to include the integrated essential oil diffuser. We suspect that the heat generated by the drive or stone is what diffuses the oil. Apacer recommends applying one or two drops of natural essential oil either to the surface of the SSD or the diffuser stone. The amount of oil used should not exceed the recommended amount since overapplication may damage the SSD.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Apacer) (Image credit: Apacer) (Image credit: Apacer) (Image credit: Apacer)

The AS712 features a detachable design, allowing for portability, as users who prefer not to carry the cradle can easily detach it. The device measures 4.9 x 1.6 x 0.5 inches (124 x 41 x 13.4 mm). When combined with the cradle, the overall dimensions increase to 7.3 x 2.2 x 1.4 inches (185 x 57 x 36.8 mm).

Apacer exclusively offers the AS712 in the 1TB capacity. The external storage device boasts sequential read and write speeds reaching up to 1,000 MB/s and 900 MB/s, respectively. The manufacturer didn't provide any more relevant specifications for the AS712, only that it utilizes 3D NAND flash.

It interfaces with your system via a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port. Although backward compatible with preceding interfaces, it is advisable to connect it to a USB port that meets the necessary specifications to ensure optimal performance. Apacer includes a USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable with the AS712.

The AS712 comes with a limited three-year warranty. However, Apacer didn't reveal the external SSD's pricing or when it will hit the market.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!