Samsung's top-tier 2TB and 8TB 9100 Pro SSDs plummet to lowest-ever prices — save big on one of the fastest SSDs this Amazon Prime Day

published

Amazon Big Deals Day delivering the goods

9100 Pro SSD deal
If you're in the market for a brand new solid-state drive for your PC, either as an upgrade or the foundation of a new build, then you can't go wrong with the top-shelf Samsung 9100 Pro range, and we've just found a barnstorming deal on a couple of sizes. Currently, during Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day sales, you can score a 2TB drive for just $169 or the whopping 8TB model for $749. That's a new all-time low price on both models and a whopping $250 off the top-tier model.

You can score the 1TB model for $126, too, just a couple of dollars shy of its lowest ever price. Finally, the 4TB model is $349, again just a few dollars shy of its lowest ever price.

Samsung 9100 Pro 2TB SSD
Samsung 9100 Pro 2TB SSD: was $199 now $169 at Amazon

All-time low price

Get the 2TB 9100 Pro for an all-time low price of just $169, down $20 from its previous low of $189, an excellent deal.

Samsung 9100 Pro 8TB SSD
Samsung 9100 Pro 8TB SSD: was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

All-time low price

Get the largest model, an 8TB beast, for just $749, a $250 discount on its usual price, and the first big discount on this model since its launch.

Samsung 9100 Pro 1TB SSD
Samsung 9100 Pro 1TB SSD: was $199.99 now $126 at Amazon

Almost a new record

The 1TB model is a great value pick for budget builders, and gets you all of the great performance for just $126. The lowest price we've recorded on this drive is $124, so this is about as good as it gets.

Samsung 9100 Pro 4TB SSD
Samsung 9100 Pro 4TB SSD: was $549.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

Another great deal

While we have seen this drive for as little as $330 on occasion, the $349 price tag is still a fantastic saving on this 4TB model, and is arguably better value than the 8TB model provided you've got the space to buy two.

At the heart of the Samsung 9100 Pro SSD, you'll find Samsung's proprietary Presto controller and 236-layer Samsung TLC flash memory. On paper, these drives offer up to 14,800MB/s sequential reads and up to 13,400MB/s sequential write speeds, with a little give or take depending on which model you buy.

Our extensive testing found the 9100 Pro in both 2TB and 4TB capacities to be some of the fastest drives on the market. Here's our benchmark and testing data from our review, alongside rivals like the Crucial T705.

9100 Pro 2TB
While not a record setter, the 9100 range still offers some of the fastest read and write speeds of any SSD you can buy today. If you're in the market for a zippy upgrade to your custom build or starting out with a new one, this would make a great upgrade option in either scenario. These 1TB and 2TB prices bring the cost within the decidedly more pedestrian 990 Pro range.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.

