Samsung's top-tier 2TB and 8TB 9100 Pro SSDs plummet to lowest-ever prices — save big on one of the fastest SSDs this Amazon Prime Day

If you're in the market for a brand new solid-state drive for your PC, either as an upgrade or the foundation of a new build, then you can't go wrong with the top-shelf Samsung 9100 Pro range, and we've just found a barnstorming deal on a couple of sizes. Currently, during Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day sales, you can score a 2TB drive for just $169 or the whopping 8TB model for $749. That's a new all-time low price on both models and a whopping $250 off the top-tier model.

You can score the 1TB model for $126, too, just a couple of dollars shy of its lowest ever price. Finally, the 4TB model is $349, again just a few dollars shy of its lowest ever price.

The Samsung 9100 Pro is an excellent all-rounder SSD with good power efficiency, and while it doesn't quite snag the title of best SSD in our mind due to its normally high pricing, it is certainly one of the better drives overall on the market right now, and the lower pricing merits a closer look.

At the heart of the Samsung 9100 Pro SSD, you'll find Samsung's proprietary Presto controller and 236-layer Samsung TLC flash memory. On paper, these drives offer up to 14,800MB/s sequential reads and up to 13,400MB/s sequential write speeds, with a little give or take depending on which model you buy.

Our extensive testing found the 9100 Pro in both 2TB and 4TB capacities to be some of the fastest drives on the market. Here's our benchmark and testing data from our review, alongside rivals like the Crucial T705.

While not a record setter, the 9100 range still offers some of the fastest read and write speeds of any SSD you can buy today. If you're in the market for a zippy upgrade to your custom build or starting out with a new one, this would make a great upgrade option in either scenario. These 1TB and 2TB prices bring the cost within the decidedly more pedestrian 990 Pro range.

