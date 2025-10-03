Crucial's 20Gb/s X10 Pro 2TB external SSD is only $149 in this early Amazon Prime Day deal — rugged and portable USB-C storage for tech lovers

It's that time of year again, when we are on the cusp of big tech sales from Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. There have been quite a few early deals popping up on the radar beforehand, and yet again today, we have found another sumptuous deal on some excellent storage tech.

If, like me, you're constantly saving, installing, backing up, and just generally moving data all around the place, then you're already well aware of how useful fast and easily transportable storage can be a lifesaver and all-around convenience. At Amazon, ahead of next week's Amazon Big Deals Days sales event, Crucial has already stripped the price of its X10 Pro 2TB Portable SSD down to just $149.99. This brings a saving of $59 (28%), and is one of the lowest prices it's been on sale at. It's not an all-time low, though, as that was an amazing $129 back in November 2023, when SSD prices hit rock bottom.

If you find yourself needing some extra storage for your games or moving data between devices outside of a network connection, then having a portable storage solution is a nice thing to have. Smaller is better for portability, but it doesn't have to equal less capacity. Today's deal is on a 2TB external SSD that you can connect via USB-C to all manner of devices, from your games console to your mobile phone, to the usual laptops and desktop PC, or even your cameras. And if you have the right ports on your device (USB 3.2 Gen 2 2x2), you can get up to 20Gb/s speeds.

The X10 Pro measures approximately 2.5 inches and features a solid and rugged chassis that's rated for IP55 dust and water resistance. It also advertises a drop resistance from heights no greater than 7.5 feet, which should more than cover the average use-case scenario. Inside the chassis is a small SSD with speedy read and write speed transfer rates up to 2100MB/s over USB 3.2. The X10 Pro uses a Type-C USB connection and cable.

The X10 Pro was one of the fastest portable SSD drives that we had tested at the time of review, and we awarded it an Editor's Choice award for its top-notch 20Gb/s performance, compact, solid-feeling shell, and reasonable pricing at launch. Check out our review of Crucial's X10 Pro for more information on this handy little SSD.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.