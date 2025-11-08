Samsung teases radical new modular SSD design with swappable NAND and SSD controller that can be detached independently — tiny 4TB PCIe 5.0 M.2 drive is also ready

As the year draws to a close, anticipation for CES 2026 grows. Samsung has provided a preliminary preview of its forthcoming Detachable AutoSSD (AM9C1 E1.A) and PM9E1 M.2 22x42, a 2242 variant of the OEM drive designed to rival the best SSDs in the market. The radical new modular SSD design has a swappable NAND and SSD controller that can be detached independently. The company also showed off its new tiny 4TB PCIe 5.0 SSD.

Samsung introduced the original AM9C1 automotive SSD last year, a BGA drive that incorporates the company's proprietary 5nm PCIe 4.0 controller and 8th-generation V-NAND flash. The latest E1.A version of the AM9C1 maintains these components but now features a modular design. Consequently, Samsung markets the AM9C1 E1.A under the new Detachable AutoSSD series. The modular configuration separates the SSD controller from the NAND into two distinct modules, thereby facilitating upgrades and replacements. Samsung asserts that the new E1.A form factor also extends the product's operational lifespan by enhancing heat dissipation.

The original AM9C1 was available with capacities ranging from 128GB to 2TB, with sequential read speeds up to 4,700 MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 1,400 MB/s. It's modular AM9C1 E1.A form factor provides extensive versatility, allowing automotive manufacturers or owners to replace the PCIe 4.0 controller with a faster PCIe 5.0 alternative in the future or to increase storage capacity with higher-capacity NAND components.

The AM9C1 E1.A caters to autonomous vehicles. However, it is reasonable to envisage a similar implementation within the consumer SSD market. Samsung can easily port this design to the mainstream market; however, the associated costs are likely to be substantial, as is typical for cutting-edge technology.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung)

The PM9E1 M.2 22x42 is essentially an iteration of the original PM9E1, rendered in a more compact form factor. The initial model is a M.2 2280, whereas this new variant, as indicated by its designation, is presented in an M.2 2242 package. Although not a prevalent form factor, it is commonly utilized in ultra-thin laptops, tablets, or mini-PCs. The PM9E1 M.2 22x42 is marginally too long for the Steam Deck, as the device employs M.2 2230 drives. Nonetheless, modifications exist to accommodate larger drives within Valve's gaming handheld; however, such alterations are not generally advisable.

The PM9E1 is a PCIe 5.0 drive featuring Samsung's 5nm Presto SSD controller and V8 TLC V-NAND. It essentially serves as the OEM variant of the Samsung 9100 Pro, tailored for the consumer market. The M.2 2242 segment is not very crowded; however, the PM9E1 M.2 22x42 will compete against Corsair's recently announced MP700 Micro. Similar to its competitor, the PM9E1 M.2 22x42 supports capacities of up to 4TB. This makes these M.2 2242 drives particularly appealing to Steam Deck users, as the increased surface area permits higher capacities, whereas M.2 2230 SSDs are limited to a maximum of 2TB.

The PM9E1 M.2 22x42 provides sequential read and write speeds of up to 14.8 GB/s and 13.4 GB/s, respectively. Consequently, it offers significantly higher performance compared to the MP700 Micro. The PM9E1 M.2 22x42 demonstrates a 48% increase in sequential read speeds and a 58% increase in sequential write speeds. Although the PM9E1 M.2 22x42 is classified as an OEM drive, Samsung's OEM products occasionally enter the grey market and are available at more competitive prices; however, this often entails the absence of the standard warranty typically associated with consumer products.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Samsung will likely disclose additional details regarding the AM9C1 E1.A and PM9E1 M.2 22x42 at the CES 2026, which is scheduled to take place from January 6 to 9 at the usual venue in Las Vegas.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.