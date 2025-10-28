Corsair rolls out dynamic duo of chart-topping PCIe 5.0 SSDs — MP700 Pro XT for performance enthusiasts and MP700 Micro for compact systems

News
By published

Unmatched performance for every system

MP700 Pro XT
(Image credit: Corsair)

Corsair has broadened its SSD lineup to compete with the best SSDs on the market. The MP700 Pro XT establishes itself as the new flagship PCIe 5.0 drive, while the MP700 Micro caters to ultra-thin devices and compact systems.

The MP700 Pro XT 1TB is priced at $159.99, while the MP700 Pro XT 2TB and MP700 Pro XT 4TB are priced at $249.99 and $459.99, respectively. Concurrently, Corsair offers the MP700 Micro 4TB at $484.99 and the MP700 Micro 2TB at $209.99.

Corsair MP700 Pro XT and MP700 Micro Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally

SSD

Capacity

Sequential Read (MB/s)

Sequential Write (MB/s)

Random Read (IOPS)

Random Write (IOPS)

DRAM Cache (GB)

Endurance (TBW)

Part Number

MP700 Pro XT

4TB

14,900

14,400

2,700,000

3,300,000

4

2,800

CSSD-F40GBMP700PXNH

MP700 Pro XT

2TB

14,900

14,500

2,700,000

3,300,000

2

1,400

CSSD-F20GBMP700PXNH

MP700 Pro XT

1TB

14,900

14,200

1,500,000

3,300,000

1

700

CSSD-F10GBMP700PXNH

MP700 Micro

4TB

9,400

8,100

1,200,000

1,400,000

N/A

1,400

CSSD-F4000GBMP700MCR

MP700 Micro

2TB

10,000

8,500

1,300,000

1,400,000

N/A

1,200

CSSD-F2000GBMP700MCR

The endurance of the MP700 Pro XT doubles proportionally with its capacity. It commences at 700 TBW for the 1TB model and increases accordingly, reaching a maximum of 2,800 TBW for the 4TB variant. Notably, the endurance figures are marginally higher than those of the TeamGroup Z54E, which begins at 600 TBW.

While the MP700 Pro XT is a standard M.2 2280 drive, the MP700 Micro, as its name suggests, adopts a more compact form factor. The SSD arrives in an M.2 2242 form factor, making it ideal for lightweight devices such as ultra-thin laptops, tablets, and certain mini-PCs. The MP700 Micro Phison's E31T PCIe 5.0 SSD controller with Kioxia's BiCS8 218-layer TLC flash memory, but with a DRAM-less HMB design. Naturally, it does not match the MP700 Pro XT's performance levels.

The MP700 Micro demonstrates commendable performance, with the SSD achieving sequential read and write speeds of up to 10,000 MB/s and 8,500 MB/s, respectively, in the 2TB model. The 4TB version, while offering double the capacity, sacrifices some performance, reaching maximum sequential read speeds of 9,400 MB/s and sequential write speeds of 8,100 MB/s.

Image 1 of 2
MP700 Pro XT
(Image credit: Corsair)

The MP700 Micro exhibits uniform random write performance at 1,400,000 IOPS across all storage capacities. As anticipated, the 2TB variant demonstrates marginally superior random read performance at 1,300,000 IOPS in comparison to the 4TB model, which achieves 1,200,000 IOPS. The endurance levels are appropriate for a drive of this nature, with the 2TB SSD rated for up to 1,200 TBW, a value that is doubled in the 4TB variant.

Corsair's limited five-year warranty accompanies both the MP700 Pro XT and MP700 Micro. Naturally, pricing varies due to differences in SSD characteristics and market segments. Both PCIe 5.0 SSDs are currently available for purchase on Corsair's official website; they will soon be available at all U.S. retail outlets.

Google Preferred Source

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.

Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician

Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.