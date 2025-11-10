China suspends ban on rare earth exports to the U.S., but licensing controls remain — vital semiconductor manufacturing materials get one-year reprieve

One-year reprieve eases pressure on GaN, GaAs, and optics supply chains.

China has lifted its ban on exports of gallium, germanium, and antimony to the United States, temporarily halting restrictions that had reshaped global materials markets over the past year. The decision, effective November 9, comes as part of a broader de-escalation package reached by Presidents Xi and Trump during recent bilateral talks, and is currently set to expire on November 27, 2026.

While the suspension covers a wide range of materials, including certain graphite products and rare-earth technologies previously added to China’s export control list, it does not eliminate licensing requirements. Exporters must still secure government approval before shipping these materials abroad, preserving Beijing’s discretionary leverage over supply chains.

