T-Mobile refreshes 5G Home Internet service with new tiers and Wi-Fi 7 gateways — new $70 plan includes Hulu and Paramount+ subscriptions

T-Mobile is making serious inroads in the home broadband market with its own-branded 5G Home Internet service and, more recently, the launch of Mint Mobile MINTernet. Now, the company is refreshing its 5G Home Internet service with new tiers and hardware upgrades for new customers.

Previously, T-Mobile offered a single tier of service, with unlimited 5G data at $50 per month with AutoPay. T-Mobile is now calling this plan Rely, and it comes with what T-Mobile calls a “high-performance gateway,” which we’re assuming is still the Sercomm TMO-G4AR or equivalent hardware. The company says this plan offers “fast speeds,” but it actually imposes artificial speed limits.

There are also two new tiers: Amplified and All-In. Amplified costs $60 per month and includes a new Wi-Fi 7 gateway (it’s not specified whether it’s a dual- or tri-band setup). T-Mobile says that this gateway gives you access to its fastest 5G internet speeds (30 percent faster median speeds versus Rely).

The All-In plan also includes the Wi-Fi 7 gateway and access to the fastest internet speeds, but it adds Hulu and Paramount Plus subscriptions for $70 per month. The All-In plan also has another added benefit: the TechEdge Suite. According to T-Mobile, this includes a Wi-Fi 7 mesh extender (to increase wireless coverage in your home), 24/7 tech support, an internet 5G gateway hardware upgrade after three years, and an “advanced cyber security” package.

T-Mobile says typical download speeds for the Amplified and All-In plans are 134 to 415 Mbps, while uploads average 12 to 55 Mbps.

All plans include a 5-year price lock guarantee, unlimited data, and no annual contracts. In addition, if you already have a T-Mobile voice line, you can knock $15 off the aforementioned monthly plans (meaning Rely would then cost $35/month).

Of course, you need to read the fine print when it comes to 5G-based services, and T-Mobile Home Internet is no exception. The wireless carrier notes that even though it’s selling “unlimited” 5G plans, you could be subject to data prioritization, particularly for “Internet Heavy Data Users” who exceed 1.2TB during a billing cycle.

Customers can access the new plans starting on November 13, and qualified new customers can get up to a $300 prepaid virtual debit card for making the switch.

