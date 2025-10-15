Mint Mobile launches 5G home internet service — 415 Mbps MINTernet plans start as low as $30 per month for unlimited data

MINTernet is the latest in the growing field of home 5G internet services

MINTernet
(Image credit: Mint Mobile)

Several cell providers have hopped on the 5G home internet service bandwagon, with T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon offering service in select areas across the United States. Now, a new player is entering the fray: Mint Mobile. Mint Mobile is a subsidiary of T-Mobile, which is a known quantity in this segment, and its new service is called MINTernet.

Unsurprisingly, MINTernet operates on T-Mobile's nationwide wireless network, offering unlimited 5G service. Now, whenever unlimited data is mentioned in the 5G realm, you should always look at the fine print. In this case, Mint Mobile says that once you consume over 1TB of data within your billing cycle, "network speeds vary and may be reduced." This is similar to the T-Mobile Home Internet policy, where the restriction is implemented after exceeding the 1.2TB threshold.

3 Comments
  • TheyStoppedit
    This is completely pointless. Anyone can tether/hotspot their phone for this. How's this any different? As well, data caps at 1TB (LOL LIE "UNLIMITED" LOL), which is peanuts in 2025, unless your doing just basic tasks, like checking your email, reading forums, or basic internet stuff like its 2004.
  • Brandon Hill_TH
    Do you leave your smartphone at home 24-7-365? I don't really think it's feasible to use your phone for your entire home's internet needs unless you have limited needs. Between all of my computers, TVs, game consoles, smart cameras, tablets, and IoT devices that require an internet connection, my phone would turn into a lump of molten lava :eek:

    I'm on T-Mobile 5G Home Internet and have been averaging 2.5TB to 3TB of data per month. They haven't throttled me yet, but I'm sure that now that I've said something, they'll strike me with a thunderbolt :p
  • txfeinbergs
    Uh no. I have over 50 IoT devices at home. I am not going to tether all the devices to my phone.
