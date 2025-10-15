Mint Mobile launches 5G home internet service — 415 Mbps MINTernet plans start as low as $30 per month for unlimited data

Several cell providers have hopped on the 5G home internet service bandwagon, with T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon offering service in select areas across the United States. Now, a new player is entering the fray: Mint Mobile. Mint Mobile is a subsidiary of T-Mobile, which is a known quantity in this segment, and its new service is called MINTernet.

Unsurprisingly, MINTernet operates on T-Mobile's nationwide wireless network, offering unlimited 5G service. Now, whenever unlimited data is mentioned in the 5G realm, you should always look at the fine print. In this case, Mint Mobile says that once you consume over 1TB of data within your billing cycle, "network speeds vary and may be reduced." This is similar to the T-Mobile Home Internet policy, where the restriction is implemented after exceeding the 1.2TB threshold.

Regarding the speeds you can expect, the "Broadband Facts" label for MINTernet indicates that typical download speeds will range from 133 to 415 Mbps, while uploads should reach a maximum of around 55 Mbps. As for latency, expect to see 16 to 28 ms in most situations.

MINTernet costs $40 per month if you opt for the introductory 3-month offer, and this price is contingent upon paying the entire cost upfront ($120). However, if you already have a Mint phone plan (or intend to add one at the time of signup), your monthly cost drops to $30 ($90 upfront).

A 6-month plan is also offered at $45/month ($270 upfront) or $35/month ($210 upfront) with a phone plan. Finally, there's a 12-month plan that drops back down to $40/month ($480 upfront) or $30/month ($360) with a qualifying phone plan. All customers will get a free 5G gateway (modem/Wi-Fi router) with their order, along with a 14-day money-back guarantee.

Considering that MINTernet runs on T-Mobile's 5G network, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention that my first run-in with its 5G home internet service ended in disaster in 2022. However, I revisited the service in 2024 with much better results, averaging over 600 Mbps for downloads and over 50 Mbps for uploads. T-Mobile Home Internet costs $50/month with autopay, so if you tick the right boxes, MINTernet will save you up to $20/month.