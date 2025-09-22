The Taliban begins implementing fiber optic internet ban to ‘prevent immorality’ in Afghanistan — swathes of the country plunged into cyberspace darkness

Afghanistan’s fiber networks are being disconnected by the governing Taliban. The reason for the ban on fast internet connectivity is to “prevent immorality,” according to a Taliban spokesman, as quoted by Sky News. As many as 10 out of 34 provinces in the country have already been affected, according to sources.

⚠️ Update: Metrics show further declines to internet connectivity in #Afghanistan with parts of the country now falling offline; the Taliban measure curtails liberties recently gained by the public and women in particular to participate in society despite restrictions on movement pic.twitter.com/thaxpc90UZSeptember 17, 2025

The order to enforce the internet ban seems to have been passed last week. Internet Observatory organization NetBlocks was quick to observe drastic declines in internet connectivity in several parts of Afghanistan. If you expand the above Tweet, you can see internet connectivity in Helmand, Kandahar, Kunduz, and Balkh drop off a cliff starting from around September 15.

Some sources report that mobile networks are still operational in the provinces where the fiber services have been cut. However, this wireless alternative is slow and expensive.

While the shuttering of fiber networks seems to have started in the north of the country, local media reports indicate that the fiber ban will be rolled out nationwide.

The Taliban spokesman quoted in the intro indicated that “an alternative will be built within the country for necessities.” This may suggest a network with pared-back bandwidth, possibly to allow easy communications, without the fast fiber-enabled transmission of high-quality streaming video, and so on. Alternatively, a plan to implement a tightly controlled domestic-only internet system, as used by the likes of North Korea, might be under consideration.

Some Afghans have protested the “complete ban” on fiber internet that is in the midst of being implemented. Sky News quotes business owners who are very concerned about the effects of the internet restrictions. Of course, banks, online traders, and media organizations could all face dire effects. Other groups are worried about the potential impacts on girls seeking educational resources after being restricted from schools.

“The Taliban measure curtails liberties recently gained by the public and women in particular to participate in society despite restrictions on movement,” observes NetBlocks.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on NetBlocks for updates on Afghanistan’s internet connectivity in the coming days and weeks.

