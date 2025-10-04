AOL's dial-up internet service killed with a final modem screech after 34 years — America Online goes offline this week, but other dial-up services still exist

A few weeks ago, we warned that a ‘routine evaluation’ of its business had triggered AOL’s decision to discontinue its 34-years established dial-up internet service. The fateful day came and went this week. As we bid September farewell and moved into the 10th month of 2025, AOL’s dial-up service stopped picking up the line for its last remaining screechy modem-toting customers.

Not only was AOL’s dial-up Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN)-based internet connectivity service shut down mid-week, the AOL Dialer software and AOL Shield browser were also laid to rest.

Originally known as America Online, AOL became many a fresh World Wide Web surfer’s first home. It was the biggest internet service provider (ISP) in the US in the late 1990s to early 2000s. Stats show that, at its height, the service enjoyed over 35 million subscribers. Of course, we know it pivoted to providing broadband, along with all its rivals, as we progressed into the new information age. With the rapid pace of technological change, and thirst for greater bandwidth and always-on connectivity, by the time we entered the 2010s AOL’s dial-up offering had plummeted in popularity so far as to become a niche service.

It is worth repeating the officially stated reasons behind the closure of the service. Back in August, AOL said that it “routinely evaluates its products and services and has decided to discontinue Dial-up Internet.” We don’t know how many customers were hanging onto this particular service for the internet needs. However, the latest U.S. census figures we could find indicate that about a quarter of a million users were dial-up hold-outs. Most of these folks may have limited choices due to their rural or remote homesteads.

Alternative ISPs and dial-up modem uses

In the U.S., there are still some ISPs which can make good use of your old U.S. Robotics Sportster 56K or Diamond SupraExpress (there are other modem brands). The biggest name alternative would be MSN Dial-Up, which Microsoft sells for $21.95 a month or $179.95 per annum. There are also dial-up services offered by NetZero and Juno. Your service choice might depend on your location. But surely AOL dial-up’s demise will push some to finally take the plunge into broadband or wireless alternatives like 4G/5G or satellite broadband.

If you do decide to take the plunge into broadband after being pushed off the plank by AOL, your trusty old modem can still be useful. Remember, your screechy old friend can be used for faxes, for Bulletin Board Systems (BBS) access, and some other niche pursuits.

Recently, we also had the pleasure of seeing a pair of network enthusiasts bond twelve 56K modems together to set dial-up broadband records. They managed to achieve record 668 kbps download speeds using Multilink PPP (MPPP) technology.

