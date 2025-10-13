TP-Link confirms successful Wi-Fi 8 trials — next-gen wireless standard to usher in advances in reliability and latency
Just when we were getting settled in with Wi-Fi 7…
Consumer Wi-Fi 7 devices have only been around for a couple of years at this point, but as we all know, technological progress doesn’t stand still. There’s always a push for making hardware faster, more secure, and more reliable. Wireless technologies are no exception, which means that the organizing bodies behind Wi-Fi are already looking forward to the next generation: Wi-Fi 8 (802.11bn).
Although details at this point are relatively light, TP-Link announced today that it has conducted its first successful trials of Wi-Fi 8 hardware using a prototype device. The company didn’t specify the hardware it used to achieve its Wi-Fi 8 milestone, referring only to a “joint industry partnership.” However, there are several big names in the Wi-Fi chip market, including Broadcom, Qualcomm, Intel, MediaTek, and Marvell. TP-Link has been known to work closely with Qualcomm to supply chipsets for its Wi-Fi 7 portfolio, so it’s plausible to assume that the partnership could extend to Wi-Fi 8 hardware.
According to the company, its testing has validated the Wi-Fi 8 beacon and data throughput, marking a “critical milestone in Wi-Fi 8 development.”
You can read more about TP-Link’s early development with Wi-Fi 8 on the information page that it created.
We learned last year that the overarching goal of Wi-Fi 8 is not to bring extraordinary theoretical speed improvements (although we’ll likely see some generational advances), but to improve overall reliability and real-world performance. Wi-Fi 8 will still utilize three bands (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz) and will retain the 4096 QAM and 320 MHz of maximum channel bandwidth introduced with Wi-Fi 7. While the maximum data rate remains at 46 Gbps, Wi-Fi 8’s Ultra High Reliability (UHR) goal is to improve real-world data rate by up to 25 percent for compliant devices.
In addition, four new technologies are aimed at improving various aspects of Wi-Fi life, as described in a MediaTek whitepaper: Coordinated Spatial Reuse (Co-SR), Coordinated Beamforming (Co-BF), Dynamic Sub-Channel Operation (DSO), and enhanced Modulation Coding Scheme (MCS). For example, Co-SR monitors power levels to deliver optimal signal strength between devices, while DSO can assign sub-channels to a device to boost throughput by up to 80 percent.
So, what does all of this mean for general consumers? If you reside in a dense urban environment, you can expect higher overall performance with reduced interference from competing wireless signals. In addition, you’ll notice fewer interruptions when roaming and better performance under low-signal situations.
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Wi-Fi 8 is preceded by Wi-Fi 7, and we first started seeing the first commercial-grade hardware in our lab in late 2023. Those initial Wi-Fi 7 products were costly, with the Amazon Eero 7 Max mesh router costing $599 for just a single node and $1,699 for a three-pack. Luckily, the prices for Wi-Fi 7 routers have come down dramatically since then. You can purchase a dual-band router for around $100, a tri-band router for under $200, and a tri-band mesh router for roughly $300 on sale.
However, with the new wireless standard on the horizon, we can expect those Wi-Fi 7 prices to drop further as we prepare for the inevitable price premium of Wi-Fi 8 hardware.
Brandon Hill is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware. He has written about PC and Mac tech since the late 1990s with bylines at AnandTech, DailyTech, and Hot Hardware. When he is not consuming copious amounts of tech news, he can be found enjoying the NC mountains or the beach with his wife and two sons.
-
AmdlovaWith that picture of that tplink need comes with the force and light sabersReply
-