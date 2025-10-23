TP-Link launches budget Archer GE400 Wi-Fi 7 gaming router — Dual-band router hits more affordable price point, includes 2.5 GbE ports and RGB lighting
The Archer GE400 is TP-Link’s third Wi-Fi 7 gaming router
TP-Link was one of the first manufacturers to bring Wi-Fi 7 routers down to an affordable level with the Archer BE3600. The Archer BE3600 is regularly available for around $100 and provides dual-band Wi-Fi and multiple 2.5 GbE LAN ports. Now, TP-Link is looking to expand its reach in the dual-band space with the Archer GE400, its latest Wi-Fi 7 gaming router.
The Archer GE400 slots in beneath TP-Link's existing Wi-Fi 7 gaming routers: the Archer GE650 and Archer GE800. The new gaming router offers up to 6.5 Gbps of aggregate throughput across the 2.4 GHz (688 Mbps) and 5 GHz (5,765 Mbps) bands, while the Archer GE650 and G800 offer up to 11 Gbps and 19 Gbps across three bands.
TP-Link aims to provide broad wireless coverage for your home with six movable antennas, and you'll find support for Wi-Fi 7 features such as Multi-link Operation (MLO) and 4K-QAM. However, you don't get the high-performance (at shorter range) 6 GHz band that you'll find on TP-Link's higher-end gaming routers. The Archer GE400 also supports EasyMesh, which allows you to use supported routers in a mesh network within your home.
For wired connectivity, the back panel features a 2.5 GbE WAN port, a dedicated 2.5 GbE LAN "Gaming" port, and three 1 GbE LAN ports. There's also a single USB 3.0 port for adding storage to your network.
In addition to the prioritized 2.5 GbE LAN port for gaming, the Archer BE400 features customizable RGB lighting on its exterior. In addition, there’s a dedicated Game Panel that shows network status, router vitals, controls to accelerate network performance for gamers, and controls for RGB lighting.
TP-Link says the Archer GE400 will launch at $219.99, making it more than twice as expensive as the more mainstream Archer BE3600. However, the router is currently available from Amazon with a $50 discount using a code (50GE400) at checkout, bringing the price to $169.99. For comparison, the Archer GE650 carries an MSRP of $349.99 and is currently available for $239. The Archer GE800 is still far pricier, with a $399 street price against an MSRP of $599.
Brandon Hill is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware. He has written about PC and Mac tech since the late 1990s with bylines at AnandTech, DailyTech, and Hot Hardware. When he is not consuming copious amounts of tech news, he can be found enjoying the NC mountains or the beach with his wife and two sons.