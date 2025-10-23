TP-Link launches budget Archer GE400 Wi-Fi 7 gaming router — Dual-band router hits more affordable price point, includes 2.5 GbE ports and RGB lighting

TP-Link was one of the first manufacturers to bring Wi-Fi 7 routers down to an affordable level with the Archer BE3600. The Archer BE3600 is regularly available for around $100 and provides dual-band Wi-Fi and multiple 2.5 GbE LAN ports. Now, TP-Link is looking to expand its reach in the dual-band space with the Archer GE400, its latest Wi-Fi 7 gaming router.

The Archer GE400 slots in beneath TP-Link's existing Wi-Fi 7 gaming routers: the Archer GE650 and Archer GE800. The new gaming router offers up to 6.5 Gbps of aggregate throughput across the 2.4 GHz (688 Mbps) and 5 GHz (5,765 Mbps) bands, while the Archer GE650 and G800 offer up to 11 Gbps and 19 Gbps across three bands.

TP-Link aims to provide broad wireless coverage for your home with six movable antennas, and you'll find support for Wi-Fi 7 features such as Multi-link Operation (MLO) and 4K-QAM. However, you don't get the high-performance (at shorter range) 6 GHz band that you'll find on TP-Link's higher-end gaming routers. The Archer GE400 also supports EasyMesh, which allows you to use supported routers in a mesh network within your home.

For wired connectivity, the back panel features a 2.5 GbE WAN port, a dedicated 2.5 GbE LAN "Gaming" port, and three 1 GbE LAN ports. There's also a single USB 3.0 port for adding storage to your network.

(Image credit: TP-Link)

In addition to the prioritized 2.5 GbE LAN port for gaming, the Archer BE400 features customizable RGB lighting on its exterior. In addition, there’s a dedicated Game Panel that shows network status, router vitals, controls to accelerate network performance for gamers, and controls for RGB lighting.

TP-Link says the Archer GE400 will launch at $219.99, making it more than twice as expensive as the more mainstream Archer BE3600. However, the router is currently available from Amazon with a $50 discount using a code (50GE400) at checkout, bringing the price to $169.99. For comparison, the Archer GE650 carries an MSRP of $349.99 and is currently available for $239. The Archer GE800 is still far pricier, with a $399 street price against an MSRP of $599.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.