China launches anti-dumping probe into U.S. analog chips used in PCs and routers

Investigation appears to target 40nm interface and gate-driver ICs as import volumes rise and prices fall ahead of new U.S.–China trade talks.

China has launched an anti-dumping investigation into American-made analog chips, claiming U.S. manufacturers have undercut local vendors on price while flooding the market with mature-node parts. The move targets essential low-end ICs used in PC boards, routers, PSUs, and other gear assembled in China, and comes just as U.S. and Chinese officials prepare to meet for a fresh round of trade talks in Madrid.

The investigation, initiated by the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on September 13, covers interface and gate-driver ICs built on legacy processes at 40nm or larger. That includes the likes of RS-485 and CAN transceivers, digital isolators, I2C expanders, and the gate-driver chips used in voltage regulator modules to switch power to CPUs, GPUs, and other high-draw components. China’s filing confirms the HS code and details the specific categories being probed.

  • rluker5
    Wouldn't be a problem if China didn't block the Intel-Tower deal with Tan's margin rule.

    Sometimes you reap what you sew.
