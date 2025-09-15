China accuses Nvidia of anti-monopoly law violations, raising prospect of heavy fines — company could be fined 10% of revenue from China

This may also be another indirect tactic in the ongoing trade negotiations.

China's market regulatory body accused Nvidia of violating anti-monopoly laws Monday after the conclusion of a preliminary investigation.

The specifics of the alleged breach remain murky, but the timing suggests it is indirectly related to the ongoing trade talks between the two countries in Spain. With much of those talks relating to China's access to high-end American processors for AI training and inference, Reuters reports, some believe China may be leveraging its legal system as a negotiating tool to encourage more favorable terms.

